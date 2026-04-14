Paddy Donovan returns in a fight that immediately places him back into the title mix, facing Karen Chukhadzhian in an IBF welterweight final eliminator on May 15 in Mannheim, Germany.
Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) is matched straight into a high-level bout rather than a softer rebuilding assignment, with the winner moving into position for a world title opportunity. The matchup removes any adjustment period and puts the focus on whether Donovan can handle a seasoned opponent over the championship distance.
Chukhadzhian (26-3, 14 KOs) enters with experience against strong opposition and a reputation for durability.
Donovan said he is targeting a win to move closer to a world title, while noting Chukhadzhian’s experience over the distance.
This is an incredibly dangerous sink-or-swim moment for Paddy Donovan. Taking on Karen Chukhadzhian immediately after those two Lewis Crocker losses is either a stroke of tactical brilliance or a massive miscalculation by his team.
Chukhadzhian has shared 24 rounds with Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Even though he lost those fights, lasting the distance twice with a talent like Ennis proves he has elite durability and a high technical IQ.
Donovan’s two losses to Lewis Crocker were damaging in different ways. The disqualification in the first fight showed a lack of composure, and being dropped twice in the rematch suggested that when the level of opposition rises, his defense becomes a liability.
If Donovan loses a third straight fight, especially in a final eliminator, his path to a world title effectively vanishes for the foreseeable future. A loss here would relegate him to domestic-level fights rather than the elite status he’s chasing.
The only reason to take this fight is that it’s for an IBF eliminator. The winner gets a mandatory shot at Crocker, who currently holds that IBF title. Donovan is clearly obsessed with avenging those losses and likely feels that the direct path to Crocker by becoming his mandatory is the only way to get that third fight and settle the score.
The card takes place on May 15 in Mannheim, Germany.
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Last Updated on 2026/04/14 at 7:06 PM