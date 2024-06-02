Zhilei Zhang Calls Out Anthony Joshua After Wilder Knockout, But Is He a Realistic Option?

Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) called out Anthony Joshua after his fifth-round knockout win over Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Zhang says he’ll fight Joshua next if he doesn’t have an opponent. Unfortunately for the 41-year-old Zhang, promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t mention him after the fight as a potential next opponent for Joshua in September.

Dubois Emerges as a More Likely Option

Hearn mentioned Daniel Dubois as a potential foe for Joshua in September at Wembley. That’s a fight that would sell due to Dubois being from the UK, being young, exciting to watch, and looked good in stopping Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round on Saturday night to capture the IBF interim title.

Zhang doesn’t have a title for Joshua to win, so he’s not a strong option for his next fight.

Zhang’s Post-Fight Statements

“Who would I fight next? There’s a two-way agreement. If AJ has no opponent, I can fight him,” said Zhilei Zhang to the media, calling out Anthony Joshua following his fifth round knockout win over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night in Riyadh.

“I won the match. This is the result of my team’s hard work. He had the power, but today, my defense was very good,” Zhang said about Wilder. “He hit me a few times, I felt him. I still had the power.

After I hit him, he was hurt. Then I hit him again,” said Zhang about his knockout of Wilder in the fifth.

“There was Deontay, and he just wasn’t at the races,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV. “Just not the same. I just feel his belief is not there anymore, and you have to ask yourself why. Is it time? Is it something else that’s not right?

“He’s not letting his hands go, and that’s what made him one of the most feared fighters in the world. It’s all down to personal opinion of what’s next for him, and that’s up to him. He’s not the fighter he was at the moment, but people come back.

“I went up to him. He thought it shouldn’t have been stopped, but I don’t think there’s many that feel that way. But obviously, he’s frustrated. I’m sure he’s given everything in camp,” said Hearn about Wilder.