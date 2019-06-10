Mayweather Sr.: “Tabiti has a great chance of winning the entire series”

Renowned trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr., a supporter and former trainer of Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs), and head coach Otis Pimpleton are both confident of winning the semi-final against Yunier Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia, and the Cruiserweight Ali Trophy.





Floyd Mayweather Sr. is the father, and former trainer, of undefeated five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., and tutored champions like Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Layla Ali, Joan Guzman, Chad Dawson and Badou Jack.

And for many fights, the legend has drilled Andrew ’Beast’ Tabiti, who he believes can go all the way and take home the Ali Trophy in the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

“Tabiti he has a great chance of winning the entire series,” said Mayweather Sr. “I’ve shown Tabiti all the skills and things he needs to win. I have worked to build him to the level he’s at right now. I think he’s bound to break records; he’s going to be a winner.”





Sr. vows fans in Latvia’s capital, and viewers all over the world, are in for a treat on Saturday with Dorticos vs Tabiti.

“The fans will get a chance to see a good classic show,” said Mayweather Sr. “Tabiti needs to come forward and stay active with his movement, his head movement will help him. With Tabiti’s moving and grooving, he will do it right for this fight.”

Tabiti’s head coach, Otis Pimpleton, a Mayweather Promotions Trainer like Mayweather Sr., is working with several top-rated prospects and sees his fighter as ‘more focused than ever’ in the build-up for Dorticos.

“We’ve been working on a lot,” said Pimpleton. “More angles and coming forward, just strengthening what he already has. Things he didn’t fully do in the past, he now does and is getting better each day.

“He’s adapted well to the training and new things I’ve thrown at him. We’ve been training for a long period of time and it’s showing. He’s focused more than ever. I’ve prepared him for what’s to come.

“He now understands the opportunities within this sport and how he can take it to the next level. He wants this win more than anyone else. After the hard work he’s put in it will pay off.”

And the key to beat Dorticos?

“The key is to keep coming forward and make this kid retreat. I’ve prepared him for everything. Any mistake Dorticos makes we will be watching and waiting for any opportunity.

“The fans can expect a more mature Tabiti. They will see his arsenal is a lot deeper than what they thought and that he’s a smarter fighter than what they may have thought. And of course, he will put on an exciting show like he always does.”

As Mayweather Sr., Pimpleton believes the Ali Trophy in the cruiserweight division is going to be raised by Tabiti.

“I am very confident he will the tournament,” said Pimpleton. “Simply put, Andrew is one of the most promising fighters you’ve seen since the Ali & Lewis days. He deserves to be a star and champion; it fits his personality.”

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-final in Riga – Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti – are on sale via bilesuserviss.lv

All the action will be live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.