Boxing Tonight: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Live Results from Anaheim

Jake Paul has a lot to prove tonight in his 10-round headliner at cruiserweight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Paul-Chavez Jr. fight is viewed as a farce by fans, who see it as Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) selecting the faded Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) to pad his record and make easy money on the DAZN PPV. As long as it’s a competitive match-up, people will get their hard-earned money’s worth. Tonight’s event is available for $59.99 on pay-per-view for U.S. fans.

Paul-Chavez Jr. Fight Time

The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Ring walks are scheduled for approximately 11:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. PT).

Running Order for Fight Card

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos

Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega

Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer

Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez

Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix

Victor Morales vs. Rene Alvarado

Joel Iriarte vs. Yusuph Metu

Alexander Gueche vs. Vincent Avina

Joshua Edwards vs. Dominicc Hardy

Ramirez vs. Dorticos Preview

There’s very little interest from fans in WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez’s title defense against #1 WBA mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs). It’s not that it isn’t a good fight.

Dorticos, 39, has been too inactive over the last five fights since 2020 for younger fans to discover who he is. Those who remember him when he was still active have moved on, focusing on other fighters.

Schofield vs. Farmer Showdown

In another fight on tonight’s card. Lightweight contender Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) takes the experienced former super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

This matchup is seen as a 50-50 one by fans, as Schofield, 22, is facing Farmer after three consecutive solid performances against William Zepeda [x 2] and Raymond Muratalla. Although Tevin lost all three fights, he made it tough for those fighters.