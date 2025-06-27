DAZN PPV Official Weights: Paul vs. Chavez Jr and Schofield vs. Farmer

Cruiserweight Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 199 1/2 pounds while his opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., came in at 198 1/2 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in for their 10-round fight this Saturday, June 28th, at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California. Their event will be shown live on DAZN PPV for $59.99. It starts at 8:00 pm. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Jake Paul, Chavez Jr. Fight Preview

Paul is expected to be victorious, but Chavez Jr. has a chance of pulling off the upset if he’s mentally focused. He has the technical power and experience to defeat Jake. The question is, what version of Chavez Jr. will this be on Saturday? He’s not looked good in many years, and it’s hard to imagine him suddenly turning in a great performance in this fight.

On the undercard, Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 135 lbs and Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) came in at 134 3/4 lbs for their 10-round lightweight fight.

Paul vs. Chavez Undercard Results

Given that the 39-year-old Chavez Jr. has been viewed as washed up by the boxing world for more than a decade, Jake Paul is in a position where he must knock him out to receive credit for a win. Battling to a 10-round unanimous decision against Chavez Jr. won’t be enough.

The much younger Paul, 28, has promised to “dispose” of the former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs). It puts him in a position where he needs to back up his tough talk, especially given how many losses Julio has sustained in recent years. He’s lost to 46-year-old Anderson Silva, Mario Abel Cazares, and Daniel Jacobs in the last six years.

Paul’s Boxing Career: Million Dollar Fights

Paul has been making a million since he started his boxing career in 2020, taking advantage of his huge following on social media to sell his fights on pay-per-view against a mix of older boxers, MMA fighters, and a basketball player. Surprisingly, fans are willing to purchase Paul’s fights on pay-per-view because his opponents have been horrid.

