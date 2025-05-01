“Bam” Rodriguez-Phumela Cafu Super Flyweight Unification Set For July 19th

It won’t just be the big men in action on the night of July 19th. Heavyweights rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will as we know collide in their rematch on July 19, this at Wembley in London, while the little guys will also be in action that same night. As per a news story from Keith Idec at The Ring, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will meet Phumela Cafu in a WBC and WBO super flyweight unification showdown that will take place in Frisco, Texas.

San Antonio’s Rodriguez, 21-0(14) is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world right now, as well as one of the most exciting fighters out there. South African Camu is also unbeaten, this at 11-0-3(8), and he pulled off an upset in winning the WBO belt at 115 pounds when he scored a close decision over Japanese fan-fave Kosei Tanaka in October.

Now, against “Bam,” Cafu will have the chance to score an even bigger upset. Rodriguez, though, is approaching his peak and he is in no mood to lose any time soon, or ever, in fact. Cafu showed in the Tanaka battle that he can sling out a lot of leather, while we know all about the dynamite “Bam” carries in his hands. Rodriguez will likely enter the ring as a pretty big favourite here, but this could prove to be a tough fight for both guys. And an exciting one for we fans.

In the chief support, Diego Pacheco and Trevor McCumby will clash in a super middleweight fight. Pacheco, another of the sport’s exciting fighters, is perfect at 23-0(18) and he wants the big fights, against the likes of Canelo Alvarez. McCumby is 28-1(21), with the sole loss coming in a thriller that saw McCumby push Caleb Plant hard before being stopped in the ninth round back in September.

Look for two good fights here, with the all-southpaw clash that is the headliner perhaps proving to be quite special indeed. Could this even prove to be Rodriguez’ hardest fight to date? Maybe.