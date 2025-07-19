Final Picks For Tonight’s Fights!

This week, in granting yet another interview, the kind of which he has long since been accustomed to engaging in, the great – can we call him great, maybe – Steve Bunce reminded all so-called boxing, let’s call them know-it-alls, that it’s no good “sending in receipts after the fight.”

In other words, you get zero credit for picking the outcome of a fight, be it a big one or a not-so-big one, AFTER it’s in the books. This, of course, should seem obvious, but these days, we see (and sometimes have to listen to) so many “I told you, I knew he (fighter A) would do that to him (fighter B).” But only after the fight has been fought!

It can be painful and sad. As Bunce said, late receipts count for nothing……make you pick and post it, shout about it, repeat it, but only before bell-one has sounded.

In this spirit, one I adopt each and every time when attempting to predict the outcome of a fight ( and as Bunce also said this week, there is nothing wrong with getting it wrong) – I make my pre-fight picks for tonight’s huge bouts here.

Usyk-Dubois: Points Win, Controversial?

For what it’s worth:

Oleksandr Usyk will edge Daniel Dubois on points, in a fight that is oh, so close, perhaps with the decision in Usyk’s favour proving controversial.

Undercard pick: Lawrence Okolie to survive a scare or two to take out Kevin Lerena inside a couple of violent and utterly exciting rounds.

Manny Pacquiao is also to triumph via the scorecards, as the living legend pips Mario Barrios to the post on two of the three cards.

Undercard pick:

Tszyu Stops Fundora: Thrilling Battle

Tim Tszyu stops a game Sebastian Fundora in the middle rounds of another thrilling battle.

“Bam” Rodriguez to scrape home with a tough, close, at times rough decision win over Phumelele Cafu, in what could prove to be the best fight witnessed tonight. Actually, this one could wind up being a draw.

Undercard pick:

Diego Pacheco will stop Trevor McCumby in a slugfest, this in the later rounds.

Now, what about YOUR picks? And don’t be an aftertimer!