Bam Rodriguez vs Cafu: Why Tomorrow’s 115-Pound Clash Could Steal the Show

As special as all the other big fights that are going down tomorrow night could be – Usyk-Dubois II, Barrios-Pacquiao, Fundora-Tszyu II, and more – the fight between rival 115 pounders Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Phumelela Cafu could prove to be the best action fight of the whole night.

The two will clash in a unification fight in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN, and while “Bam” is a big, big betting favourite, those people who have seen Cafu in action know how tough he is, how dangerously determined a fighter he is. Rodriguez is aware of the risk involved in tomorrow’s fight, and as he said when speaking with The Ring, he has “everything to lose.”

It’s already been announced that “Bam” will engage in another unification fight in November, this against Fernando Martinez. But all bets will be off should Cafu, unbeaten as is Rodriguez, pull off the upset tomorrow.

Could Cafu’s Underdog Spirit Spark a Stunning Upset?

“I don’t know much about him, to be honest, but he did go on the road to get that big win in Japan against Kosei Tanaka in October for the (WBO) title,” Rodriguez, 21-0(14) said. “I know he’s coming in motivated to do the same against me in Texas. I just know that there is a lot of risk for me. I have everything to lose. Cafu has nothing to lose and everything to gain. That motivates me to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’m staying hungry with that mentality.”

We have over the years seen little-known warriors come in and score the big upset, and it will happen again. Maybe not tomorrow, but we cannot write Cafu off, even as good, maybe even great as “Bam” is. Cafu, 11-0-3(8) has been talking a great game ahead of the fight, with him telling Rodriguez that he is “coming for your f*****g head!” and that he can forget all about the Martinez fight.

Expect to see a war tomorrow, and again, perhaps the best fight of the night. “Bam” is the pick to win here, but it won’t be anything like easy.

“Bam” via close, perhaps controversial decision win.