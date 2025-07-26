Dave Allen To Square Off With “Scary” Arslanbek Makhmudov In Sheffield In October

British heavyweight Dave Allen, coming off that big May stoppage win over Johnny Fisher, has got himself the big fight reward he was promised after scoring his crushing KO over Fisher. There was, for a while, talk of Allen fighting either Deontay Wilder or Joe Parker.

White Rhino Faces Makhmudov

Instead, as has been reported by Allen himself on social media, and by numerous boxing news outlets, “The White Rhino” will square off with Russian giant Arslanbek Makhmudov, the fight to take place in Sheffield on October 11.

Allen, who said he was presented with a list of names consisting of potential opponents, says he chose Makhmudov because he scares him to the point that he will push himself as hard as is possible in the gym and in training camp.

Now, Makhmudov, we know, has been beaten, chopped down, most recently by Guido Vianello, and before that by Agit Kabayel, but he remains a dangerous heavyweight. At 20-2(19), with Arslanbek bouncing back to stop Ricardo Brown a month after Allen stopped Fisher, the Canadian-based big man can punch.

50-50 Heavyweight Battle

Allen, 24-7-2(19) has been stopping himself, and this upcoming fight could easily be looked at as a 50-50 type showdown, a fight where whoever lands with something big first wins.

There seems to be almost no chance this one goes the limit. Can Allen keep his good run of form going, or does Makhmudov spoil the Allen party by scoring another scary knockout?

Expect a large crowd on the night, and a good, upbeat atmosphere. Whoever wins.