Artur Beterbiev Is Looking At Taking A “Keep Busy” Fight As He Awaits Third Battle With Dmitry Bivol

While Artur Beterbiev awaits – as do the world’s fight fans – his trilogy fight with rival light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol, he is reported to be looking at taking a “keep busy” fight while he plays the waiting game. Beterbiev, beaten only by Bivol at pro level, the two being 1-1, with each man winning a close, thrilling decision, could box in November, in Saudi Arabia.

According to reigning WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman, Beterbiev could face Najee Lopez on November 22, this on the David Benavidez-Anthony Yarde card set for Riyadh. Norman took to social media to post the following message:

“Y’all about to learn about the south. Sleep on us if you want,” Norman wrote, with a photo of a BoxRec page added, this showing the respective records of Beterbiev, 21-1(20) and the far lesser known Lopez, 14-0(11). “If finalized it will be on the David Benavidez Vs. Anthony Yarde undercard!”

So, is Norman’s news legit? Let’s wait and see. But Beterbiev, who is now aged 40 and recently urged Bivol to hurry up already and sign on for their third fight, may well feel he needs a fight with which to sharpen his tools ahead of the must-win third fight. How much of a test Lopez might give Beterbiev should he indeed fight him we can only guess.

As for Bivol, 24-1(12) he was recently ordered by the IBF to fight mandatory challenger Michael Eifert next, and the word is Bivol will take this fight but not until he has faced Beterbiev a third time.

What would happen should Beterbiev lose to Lopez, again, we can only guess. WBO 147 pound champ Norman is strongly suggesting Lopez will indeed pull off the upset if/when he fights Beterbiev on November 22.