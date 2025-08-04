Alberto Puello’s Rematch Clause Blocked: Former WBC Champion Denied Immediate Bout After Close Loss to Subriel Matias

Former WBC light welterweight champion Alberto Puello is upset with the WBC because he’s being blocked from using his rematch clause to fight Subriel Matias again after losing his title to him in a voluntary defense on July 12th by a close decision in Queens, New York.

WBC Obstructs Puello Rematch

With this being a voluntary defense and Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) having a rematch clause, he’s supposed to be able to get an immediate rematch. However, the problem is that the WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman, already ordered the new WBC champion Matias (23-2, 22 KOs) to defend against mandatory challenger Dalton Smith. Those two are fighting on November 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There’s not much Puello can do but wait for the smoke to clear from the Matias vs. Smith fight, and push to fight the winner. It might work in Puello’s favor if Smith wins. It would potentially be a bigger fight against him than a rematch with Matias.

Puello appeared to have done more than enough to defeat Matias in their fight on July 12th at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The judges liked the pressure that Matias was putting on him.

Puello Seeks Title Rematch

“I gave Matias the opportunity for the World Title. I am convinced that he won the fight, although the judges scored it differently. We have a rematch clause, but they are obstructing its execution. I remind @wbcmoro that I recently complied with the mandatory requirement,” said Alberto Puello on X.

“Alberto Puello claims his right to a rematch against Subriel Matías once again, the problem remains that Mauricio Suleiman had already ordered, a week before their first fight in NY, that the winner must face the British Dalton Smith. With a contractual immediate rematch and a fight ordered by the organization, everything is in limbo,” said Carlos Linares on X.