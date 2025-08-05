Tony Yoka vs Anthony Joshua: Could Two Olympic Champions Collide This Year?

Having recently signed a promotional deal with Queensbury, French heavyweight, former Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka has spoken about the possibility of him and fellow Olympian Anthony Joshua fighting, perhaps later in this year. Right now, there is talk of AJ perhaps fighting…….,yes, Jake Paul, this next year. But as far as far more realistic non-fatal fights (massacres) go, Joshua against Yoka has also been discussed.

Yoka, who endured a bad spell a while back, with him losing three on the bounce, believes his new deal with Queensbury will propel him back to where he wants to be. And Yoka says a fight between himself and Joshua “makes sense.”

There is nothing official as of yet, and Yoka, now aged 33 and sporting a 14-3(11) record, said he has not engaged in any talks with Joshua. But Yoka is very much up for the fight.

Why Would Two Olympic Gold Medallists Risk Their Legacies in the Ring?

“I mean, I heard some rumours about it,” Yoka said to BoxNation when referring to a fight between himself and Joshua. “I believe in my team. I believe in Queensbury, my manager and my coach to do the best for me. I’m not in any talks with him so I don’t know what’s going on. If they ask or propose me to fight Joshua, of course. That would be a great, great fight for me to take. There is a history behind it as two Olympic gold medallists. I think that’s something that makes sense. I understand that he lost against [Daniel] Dubois last year. They might want to do something like Joshua-Fury or whatever. You want a fight before that, I’m here.”

It seems we can forever say goodbye to a Fury-Joshua fight now, what with Fury saying just the other day that he is staying retired, this as he is “too old and grey” to fight again. But then again, who knows with Fury. Nobody in their fight mind wants to see Joshua, 28-4(25) fight (see annihilate) Paul, surely?? So, maybe a comeback fight against Yoka does make pretty good sense as far as Joshua’s next fight goes.

How much has 35 year old AJ got left? How much has Yoka got left? Who wins this one if it does take place? Could you even refer to a Joshua-Yoka fight as a 50-50 match?