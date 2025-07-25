Roy Jones Agrees With Lennox Lewis: “Joseph Parker Has The Best Chance Against Usyk

Will unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk fight on, and if so, will he fulfil his WBO mandatory requirements and defend against Joseph Parker next? The fight, ordered by the WBO, could even happen this year. And, very interestingly, two all-time greats have both gone on record as saying they believe Parker has got the “best chance” of causing the sensation and beating Usyk.

Lennox Lewis said it on the night, this after Usyk had wiped out Daniel Dubois in almost ludicrously easy fashion, and now fellow legend Roy Jones has said he thinks Parker has a better chance than any other current heavyweight when it comes to solving the Usyk puzzle. Both Hall of Famers have said they hope Parker is the next man to fight Usyk. Now, neither great is going anything like as far as saying they are picking Parker to defeat Usyk, but both Lewis and Jones see things they like in Parker’s game that might – might – allow him to pull off the massive win.

Why do legends Lennox and Roy Jones see Parker as a threat?

“To be honest with you, and people may disagree – but I know what I’m looking at. The guy with the best chance (against Usyk) is Joseph Parker,” Jones said in speaking with IFL TV. “I hope Joseph Parker fights him next. Is he next? I hope he is next, that’s gonna be a really good fight. Joseph being with Andy Lee now is really good, and it’s gonna be good for both sides. But Usyk is a beast. Usyk is not easy for anybody to beat, but I say the guy with the best chance, to me right now, is Joseph Parker.”

If Parker’s name keeps on getting mentioned, and by more experts who are in agreement with Jones and Lewis, who knows, Usyk, who as we know loves a challenge, might take some real note and decide that a fight with Parker would mean a lot to him.

Is it Parker’s IQ or Andy Lee’s impact that gives him a shot?

It would be great to hear a comprehensive breakdown from Lewis and/or Jones, this as they go into further detail as far as to why they feel Parker, 36-3 (24), is the guy with the best chance of beating Usyk – is it the New Zealander’s physical strength, is it his jab, is it Parker’s own ring IQ, or is it down to trainer Lee that Jones and Lewis are at least giving the former WBO champ a shot?

Let’s now wait and see what Usyk decides to do next.