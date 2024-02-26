Today’s Largest Boxing Promoters

1. Big Daddy Bob Arum (Top Rank): Leading the pack, we have Bob Arum, the Big Daddy of Top Rank, a real heavyweight in the game who’s been pulling strings longer than most wise guys have been breathing. This fella’s got a lineup that’d make any rival outfit green with envy, orchestrating bouts that are nothing short of legendary.

Boxers: Tyson Fury, Artur Beterbiev, Janibek Alimkhanuly, Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, Emmanuel Navarrete, Robesiy Ramirez, Luis Alberto Lopez, Naoya Inoue, Jason Moloney, Seniesa Estrada, Jared Anderson, Richard Torrez Jr., Arslanbek Makhmudov, Xander Zayas, Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez, Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr., Keyshawn Davis, Emiliano Vargas, Oscar Valdez, Michael Conlan.

Top Rank Boxing has seen some of its most significant bouts, such as Marvin Hagler versus Sugar Ray Leonard, racking up 3.15 million PPV buys, Pacquiao versus De La Hoya, in collaboration with Golden Boy, pulling in 1.25 million PPV buys, Julio César Chávez against Oscar De La Hoya II with 525,000 PPV buys, Evander Holyfield facing off against George Foreman with 1.4 million PPV buys, and the legendary clash between Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier II.

2. Slick Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing): Eddie Hearn is the bloke from across the pond running Matchroom Boxing. With the charm of a seasoned playboy and a handshake that seals more deals than a mob lawyer, his fighters strut into the ring like they’re walking into a bank vault they got the combo to.

Boxers: Dmitry Bivol, Katie Taylor, Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, Fabio Wardley, Callum Smith, Diego Pacheco, Conor Benn, Jack Catterall, Chantelle Cameron, Raymond Ford, Mauricio Lara, Josh Warrington, Jai Opetaia, Terri Harper, Jessica McCaskill, Sandy Ryan, Regis Prograis, Joe Cordina, Alycia Baumgardner, Juan Francisco Estrada, Julio Cesar Martinez, Sunny Edwards, Jesse BAM Rodriguez, Richardson Hitchins

Matchroom Boxing has had its fair share of blockbuster bouts, including Carl Froch versus George Groves (II) which garnered 900,000 PPV buys, Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. boasting 1.8 million PPV buys, the showdown between Joshua and Vladimir Klitschko pulling in 1.5 million PPV buys, and the clash of David Haye versus Tony Bellew with 1.6 million PPV buys.

3. Shadow Man Al Haymon (PBC): Lurking in the shadows, you’ve got the elusive Al Haymon of PBC, the ghost who doesn’t step into the limelight but makes sure his presence is felt with every knockout his crew delivers. His operation runs tight, leaving the competition guessing and the crowds roaring

Boxers: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo, Jaron Ennis, Subriel Matias, Rolando Romero, Gervonta Davis, O’Shaquie Foster, Rey Vargas, Fernando Martinez, Deontay Wilder, David Benavidez, David Morrell, Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, Carlos Adames, Tim Tszyu, Errol Spence Jr., Eimantas Stanionis, Brandun Lee, Mario Barrios, Alberto Puello, Frank Martin, Mark Magsayo, Stephen Fulton, Angelo Leo, Gary Antonio Russell, Nonito Donaire

Premier Boxing Champions has seen its fair share of epic showdowns, including Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury in their second bout, which attracted 1.2 million PPV buys. Also notable is Canelo Álvarez facing off against Caleb Plant, with 800,000 PPV buys, and the thrilling match between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., which garnered 700,000 PPV buys.

4. Old-School Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions): Old-School Frank Warren from Queensberry Promotions is the gritty rough veteran, a tough-as-nails promoter whose fighters come out swinging with everything they’ve got. In his world, it’s not just about the win; it’s about surviving and coming out on top when the dust settles.

Boxers: Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Joe Joyce, Moses Itauma, David Adeleye, Denys Berinchyk, Nick Ball, Dennis McCann.

Queensberry has orchestrated some notable bouts, such as Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder in their second clash, which amassed 850,000 PPV buys. Another thrilling match was Tyson Fury taking on Dillian Whyte, drawing in 800,000 PPV buys. Additionally, the showdown between Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo Alvarez attracted 400,000 PPV buys.

5. Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions): Oscar’s still got that star shine, leading his pack of ring warriors with the flair of a Hollywood movie star. His fighters are as flashy with their fists as they are with their footwork, lighting up the ring like a disco ball.

Boxers: Ryan Garcia, Oscar Collazo, Marlen Esparza, Arely Mucino, Yakosta Valle, ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez Jaime Munguia, Shane Mosley Jr., Vergil Ortiz Jr., Blair Cobbs.

Golden Boy has showcased some monumental bouts, like De La Hoya squaring off against Floyd Mayweather, drawing a staggering 2.4 million PPV buys. They also collaborated with Top Rank for Pacquiao versus De La Hoya, which pulled in 1.25 million PPV buys. Additionally, the electrifying showdown between Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis amassed 1.2 million PPV buys and a jaw-dropping $22 million gate. Other notable fights include Canelo Álvarez facing Julio César Chávez Jr with 1.2 million PPV buys, and Canelo Álvarez versus Amir Khan with 600,000 PPV buys.

6. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh: This newcomer is dropping cash like it’s hot and turning fight nights into blockbuster extravaganzas, Turki’s the Saudi high roller of the boxing world making every event a spectacle that’s hard to ignore. His fighters are the main attraction, but Turki, PLEASE bring boxing back to the US or UK!

7. The Money Man Floyd (Mayweather Promotions): The Money Man himself, Floyd from Mayweather Promotions, rolls deep with a crew that’s as flashy with their fists as they are with their mouths. In his corner, talk ain’t just cheap; it’s backed by cold, hard knockouts.

Boxers: Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Rolly Romero, Angelo Leo, Xavier Martinez, Curmel Moton

8. The New Kid Ben Shalom (Boxxer): Ben Shalom of Boxxer is the fresh face trying to make his mark, stirring the pot and bringing new blood to the forefront. His fighters are hungry and eager, ready to throw down and show up the old guard with new tricks and slick jabs.

Boxers: Chris Billam-Smith, Natasha Jonas, Martin Bakole, Frazer Clarke, Lawrence Okolie, Richard Riakporhe , Joshua Buatsi, Ben Whittaker, Liam Smith, Adam Azim, Savannah Marshall, Caroline Dubois

9. Don King (DKP): And let’s not forget The Don, Don King, the original gangster of the promotion world. His shows are still like the block parties of old, where the fists do the talking and the hype is as thick as cigar smoke in a backroom deal.

10. All others.