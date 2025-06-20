Deontay Wilder Tells Fans In Wichita To Get Ready For “Some Bombs!”

As fans are likely aware, Deontay Wilder will make his return to the ring next Friday (June 27) in Wichita, Kansas. And as he approaches his fight with Tyrrell Herndon, 24-5(15) the former WBC heavyweight champion has stated that he will be “dropping bombs” in the fight. Wilder, an amazing 43-4-1(42) also said that “the party is coming to Wichita.”

“Has there ever been a devastating knockout out here in Wichita, Kansas before?” Wilder asked when speaking with The Eagle. “C’mon man! I love making history. I love being the first at something. I’m looking forward to having my return in Wichita and having a great time. That’s what this is all about, especially at this moment of time in my life. I’m going to be dropping bombs. When I’m right mentally, physically and emotionally, it’s a sight to see. I have a lot of devastating knockouts on my resume. I’m a one-punch knockout artist, the hardest hitter in boxing history, period.”

While it’s possible Wilder WAS very much up there on anyone’s greatest punchers of all-time list when he was in his prime, say from 2015 to 2018, the jury is very much out when it comes to whether or not Wilder is still a dynamite puncher today. In his last two fights, losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, Wilder’s celebrated punching power was basically nowhere to be seen.

Can the Bronze Bomber Still Deliver the Big Boom?

Now, against the little-known Herndon, a KO and a KO only will do the job as far as Wilder being able to holler loud and clear how “Bomb Squad” is back. Wilder promises a show in the Herndon fight, and he may well send fans home happy, with them witnessing an explosive, quick knockout. But Herndon is looking to make it his party, and he can be expected to be as super-motivated as possible.

How much has Wilder got left, and will Herndon test the remaining fighting and punching ability “The Bronze Bomber” has at this point in his career?

“We’re going to have something to talk about afterwards, that’s for sure,” Wilder added. “If you ain’t there, you’re going to wish you were.”