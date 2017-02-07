Boxing News 24/7


Will a Gennady Golovkin-Chris Eubank Jr. fight really happen this year?

- Leave a Comment

Heaven knows, and boxing fans know, it’s time the incredibly vocal and boastful Chris Eubank Junior stepped up in class (okay, he did so in 2014, losing to WBO middleweight boss Billy Joe Saunders). Eubank Jr. claimed his “ticket” to the big, big fights this past Saturday, when he stopped Australia’s Renold Quinlan to take the lightly regarded IBO belt at super-middleweight.


But will the big fights actually happen the way Eubank Jr. says they will? Eubank Jr. says he is targeting James DeGale, a Saunders return and a shot at middleweight king Gennady Golovkin. In fact, regarding the GGG fight, Eubank Senior says he has already scheduled a meeting with Team-GGG, for a week-and-a-half from now. So just who does Eubank – either one – want for the next fight?

“We’ll be meeting with them [GGG’s people] in the next week-and-a-half,” Senior told The Star. “We’re having a direct conversation and it’s open. The fights can be made and they will be made.”

And this from Junior:

“One hundred percent [a GGG fight will happen], that’s the fight I want because that’s what the public want to see. I’ve every bit of confidence that fight with Golovkin will happen in 2017.”

There could be many obstacles to be overcome, though. First of all, GGG has the not so small matter of getting past Danny Jacobs on March 18 (so Eubank Snr, as per his statement, will be talking to Golovkin’s people about a fight after Jacobs a full month before GGG has even met Jacobs?) and then there is the matter of which TV network would get the rights to a Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fight – Junior having signed to ITV’s pay-per-view platform.

But somewhere, some day, the Eubanks will have to back up their big talk; whether it’s by taking a fight with a DeGale, a Saunders or, seemingly most unlikely, a Gennady Golovkin.

Golovkin of course is hoping to get that massive fight with Canelo Alvarez in September (assuming he comes through okay against Jacobs next month). The question must be asked: is Eubank Jr. even a fighter on GGG’s radar?

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Will a Gennady Golovkin-Chris Eubank Jr. fight really happen this year?

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Canelo Alvarez to fight Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Christian Hammer stops David Price, Price’s career could be over
Amir Khan: I thought the Danny Garcia fight would be a walk in the park
Carl Farmpton says he’s unable to watch his losing fight with Santa Cruz, but confirms talks are already underway for the rubber-match
New IBO 168 pound champ Eubank Jr. says he is coming for “everybody;” but the critics remain unimpressed
Lennox Lewis says he will be able to tell “after two rounds” who wins the Klitschko-Joshua fight
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
20 years ago today: revenge, a mental breakdown and the weirdest heavyweight title fight ever seen!

It was February 7, 1997 and heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Oliver McCall met in Las Vegas to both decide the...

Close