Wilder Vs. Zhang On The Joshua – Ngannou Undercard?

If the heavyweight showdown between former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight ruler Francis Ngannou wasn’t big enough, there is a very good chance the fight set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March will feature a stacked undercard. And, according to Dan Rafael, who put out a tantalising message on X late last night, Deontay Wilder could fight Zhilei Zhang on the card.

“Big Bang” Zhang will appear on the March card, with him set to defend his WBO interim heavyweight title on the night.

According to Rafael, Zhang could either fight Wilder or a TBA, with Wilder to also fight TBA on the card if he doesn’t face Zhang. It is of course hoped Wilder and Zhang get it on. If they do, there is a big chance the night’s co-feature will prove to be the fight of the night. Wilder, however, needs to turn up with some major bullets in his guns here, not turn up looking as lethargic and as powerless as he did in that stunning upset loss he fell victim to against Joseph Parker.

In the heavyweight division, one big win can see a fighter who is coming off a heavy loss get right back on top. If Wilder, 43-3-1(42) were to look sensational in taking Zhang out, he would be back with a bang. On the other hand, if Zhang, 26-1-1(21) were to flatten Wilder, becoming just the second man to have stopped for former WBC heavyweight champion, Zhang would hear more cries for him to get a world title shot.

This one is a risky fight for both men, and credit to the Saudis if they get this fight made. There could be additional big fights on the March card, in fact, there almost certainly will be. But there is something about a potential Wilder-Zhang fight that causes excitement. Both men need to both win and look good in doing so. Is there any chance this fight goes the distance and does not end in a violent KO, one way or the other, if it does happen!?

And if Zhang and Wilder end up appearing on the card but they do not fight each other, who might there respective opponents be? Really, the potential list is a long one. This is what happens when the people behind a fight card pay big, big money – the massive fights we all want to see get made.

Who wins if Wilder and Zhang rumble??