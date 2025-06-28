What Next For Deontay Wilder? “We’re Getting A Lot Of Calls, But We’ve Got A Plan And We’re Sticking With It”

Deontay Wilder got the job done last night, but it’s fair to say the former WBC heavyweight champion will be reading, at best, C-level reviews as far as his overall performance against journeyman Tyrrel Herndon.

Deontay Wilder Wins: Rust Shown

Some expert picks had Wilder winning in a round, some had “The Bronze Bomber” winning inside three rounds. Instead, Wilder, having his first fight since being stopped by Zhilei Zhang in June of last year, was extended into the seventh round.

Wilder got the stoppage and the win, and that’s the main thing, of course. And after such a significant layoff, Wilder was entitled to look at least a little rusty. And Wilder did say after he had picked up his first win since October of 2022 that he is “taking his time” as far as his latest comeback goes.

Tune-Up Fights: Wilder’s 2025 Plan

After the inevitable “I felt great” and “this is a new beginning for me” comments from Wilder, the talk, of course, turned to what’s next for the 39-year-old (Wilder will turn 40 in October). Wilder had said before last night’s fight that this year will be all about “tune-up” fights and that after he gets some momentum going, he will be “back in the big leagues next year.”

There is, though, talk that Wilder could fight Anthony Joshua in what is still a big fight, to take place at the end of the year. This could happen, but look for Wilder to take another confidence-booster next, against another journeyman type.

“It felt great,” Wilder said of getting the win. “I was laid up a long time getting myself back together, and it’s been a long road for me. I’m just glad to be back in the ring, you know. This is a new beginning for me. We’ve got a plan that we have set for this whole year, and we’re going to stick with it. We’re getting a lot of calls, and in the heavyweight division, you’re always one fight away from a title fight. We want to take our time, and we’re going to do that with the return.”

Wilder’s Comeback Trail: Low-Level Foes

So again, look for Wilder to fight another low-level foe next. And maybe Wilder will look sharper and will get the job done quicker and more explosively next time out. How far can Wilder take this return?