Boxing Tonight: Deontay Wilder vs. Herndon – Live Results from Kansas

Nico Hernandez Turns Ledesma Into Target Practice

Nico Hernandez, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist who hadn’t stepped in the ring in two years, came back looking like he’d never left — and Ledesma probably wished he had. Hernandez, 29, ripped Ledesma with a body shot in round one that sent him to the floor. Round two? Same story. Ref didn’t even pretend it was competitive and waved it off.

Hernandez improves to 12-0 and looked sharp, quick, and downright mean. Ledesma drops to 3-15-1 — and honestly, calling what he did “fighting” is generous.

Gustavo Trujillo Beats Kayode Like a Drum

Trujillo didn’t just beat Lateef Kayode, he wore him out. Kayode looked slow and wooden from the start, occasionally swatting back just to remind the crowd he was still vertical. By round six, his corner had seen enough and told the ref to stop it before Trujillo turned their fighter into a heavy bag permanently.

Trujillo moves to 8-0. Kayode, 42, falls to 22-6. If this is what he’s bringing at this stage, he might want to look into retirement plans that don’t involve getting punched in the head.

Aaron Casper Schools the Rusty Page Jr.

Aaron Casper came in with a losing record and left with the judges basically ignoring Jeff Page Jr.’s entire existence. Casper landed clean shots all fight while Page — fighting for the first time in eight years — looked exactly like a guy fighting for the first time in eight years.

Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 58-56. Casper is now 9-11-2 and probably enjoying the shock on Page’s face more than any trophy.

Eric Valencia vs. Willie Harris: That Was Fast

Eric Valencia barely had time to sweat. Willie Harris dropped to a knee seconds in after a grazing head shot, then folded completely from a body punch later in the first.

Harris looked like he wanted out the second the bell rang. Valencia is now 4-0. Harris drops to 0-2 and should probably find something less painful to do with his evenings.

