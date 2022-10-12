Wilder vs Joshua in Africa?

Deontay Wilder On Anthony Joshua: “I Would Love To Do That Fight In Africa”

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has not had his comeback fight yet – he faces Robert Helenius on Saturday, this a full year after his brutal losing battle with Tyson Fury in their third fight – but the 36 year old (37 later this month) is making big plans. Wilder, who recently let it be known he aims to retire at age 40, spoke today with BBC Sport, and “The Bronze Bomber” said he would love to fight Anthony Joshua in Africa.

Wilder, who says fans ask him all the time about a Joshua fight, stated that in his opinion this fight, between two ex-heavyweight champions, is “still the number one fight in the world for everyone.” And Wilder believes staging the fight in Africa would make the fight that much bigger a spectacle. And, as Wilder pointed out, both he and AJ “have roots from there.”

I would love to do that fight in Africa,” Wilder said of a rumble with Joshua. “It’s still the number fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go, people always talk about me versus Joshua. We both have roots from there. I think it would be an amazing place to have it, to go back home. To go back to the motherland. A continent full of our people. I can just see that being an amazing fight, win, lose or draw. I think we’ll get the respect and the love from all the people over there.”

So, ‘Rumble in the Jungle II?’ It would indeed be great to see two fighters, along with a promoter with a vision, taking another big fight to Africa the way Ali and Foreman, and Don King, did all those years ago. Back then of course, the African people loved Ali, they rooted for him from day-one, as soon as “The Greatest” touched down in Zaire. I wonder which fighter would enjoy the majority of the love and support of the African people here – Wilder or Joshua?

But wherever this fight was/is held, it would/will be a huge attraction. And almost certainly an exciting, explosive fight. How could it not be, what with the punching ability both former champions have at their disposal?

There’s still time to make this fight, one that the heavyweight division could really do with right now. Ask yourself, is this one even bigger than a Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk unification clash? And, if you could see only one of these two possible fights, which one would it be?