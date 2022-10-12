Deontay Wilder on Robert Helenius: “We’re going for the knockout”

Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder will be looking to knock out Robert Helenius this Saturday night in their headliner on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

(Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotion)

With the vulnerability Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has shown in his last two fights, it’s important that he scores an early stoppage of the big-hitting Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on Saturday because he’s too dangerous to leave around into the later rounds.

Of all the contenders in the division for Wilder to choose from, he’s chosen one of the more dangerous ones in Helenius. He must feel that he’s got the edge over Helenius because otherwise, he wouldn’t have taken this risky fight.

Wilder is coming back from back-to-back knockout losses to Tyson Fury to have fun, and fight, according to him, for another three more years.

If the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder loses to Helenius, he’ll likely revise his three-year retirement plans and end his career earlier.

The 6’6″ Helenius has sparred with Wilder in the past many times and is well familiar with the Alabama native. Although they’re friendly with each other, both are ready to knock each other’s lights out.

It’s fair to say that the 38-year-old Helenius is the hungrier of the two, as he’s not made the huge wealth that Wilder has during his career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wilder’s net worth is $30 million. It’s unclear what Helenius’ net worth is, but it’s obviously not anywhere near Wilder’s. If Helenius can pull off an upset of Wilder, a well-paying rematch on FOX Sports PPV would be likely.

“I’m not sure how long my fight against Robert Helenius will be,” Deontay Wilder. “This second reign is going to be about having fun. I don’t have anything to prove, I’ve gained so much success, and everything I have done inside the ring has been set in stone with my statue in my hometown of Tuscaloosa.”

After losing his last two fights against Fury, I think Wilder has a lot to prove in this fight against Helenius. There’s a lot for Wilder to prove.

“So, at this point in time, whatever comes my way is a blessing,” said Wilder. “But you already know I don’t get paid for overtime, so we’re going for the knockout.”

“I plan to come in at my happy weight. Meaning, whatever I weigh, I’ll be happy,” said Wilder.