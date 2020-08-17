Whyte vs Povetkin on Saturday: Will YOU be buying Saturday’s card?

Eddie Hearns Says It’s “The Most Important Heavyweight Fight This Year By A Mile”

Fans are looking forward to what they hope will prove to be a great heavyweight action fight this Saturday night. Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will rumble in promoter Eddie Hearn’s lavish garden at Matchroom HQ and a war is highly anticipated. Whyte is the considerable favourite to win – he is younger, fresher, hungrier and he is fighting at home. But, for however long the fight lasts, there will be fireworks.

And Hearn and Co. hope there will be big P-P-V numbers. Hearn, who has stated a number of times how he is genuinely concerned his guy Whyte might do something crazy should he run into Povetkin any time this week before the fight; the possibility of this happening in an enclosed space proving especially worrying to Hearn, has now stated how the fight is “the most important heavyweight fight this year by a mile.”

To Whyte it certainly is. As WBC mandatory contender for over a 1000 days (roughly the length of President Kennedy’s term in office), Whyte is as hungry, and as frustrated at being made to wait for his shot, as can be imagined. There can be no slip-ups against Povetkin.

“The winner of Fury against Wilder has to fight Dillian Whyte or Povetkin or vacate the belt,” Hearn said to IFL TV.

In terms of Hearn getting everything he wants: a Whyte win and a hefty buy-rate at the Box-Office, we will have to wait and see.

It’s been a while since UK fight fans had to shell out for a P-P-V card, and with plenty of people suffering financially due to the coronavirus and all the chaos it has caused, who knows how many fans are willing right now to part with £20 to see a fight (the under-card is pretty good, not great, especially for non-fans of women’s boxing).

Whyte should get the win on Saturday – the pick here is for Povetkin to hang with Whyte, making things hot for him, until age and fatigue catch up with the Russian, somewhere around the 7th or 8th round – but the fight may not be a Box-Office winner.

Will YOU be buying Saturday’s card?