Whyte vs Helenius In Cardiff on Saturday

Dillian Whyte says he’s going to make life hell for Robert Helenius when they clash for the WBC Silver Heavyweight title at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Whyte wants to secure a showdown with WBC king Deontay Wilder in 2018 and knows that an impressive win over Helenius will take him a giant step towards that goal.

‘The Nordic Nightmare’ has vowed to destroy Whyte’s dreams, but Whyte doesn’t believe the former European champion will be able to stand the heat he’s preparing for the Welsh capital this weekend.





“I don’t think he likes the heat which will play against him because I’m coming to cook something on Saturday,” said Whyte.

“He was supposed to be the next Wladimir Klitschko, they were really pushing him at one stage. He’s had a couple of slip ups along the way but he’s very experienced compared to me.

“I’m very close to a World Title shot and with all of the World Champions out there being tall we’ve been chasing tall opponents for the past few. We’ve been unlucky securing those fights so now we’re here with Helenius.

“I’ve got a saying: ‘It’s better getting an ugly win than a pretty loss’, so I’ll do whatever I have to do when I get out there.”

Wilder defends his WBC crown next weekend in Brooklyn against Bermane Stiverne, the man he wrestled the title from in January 2015, but Whyte has been far from impressed with the Alabama man’s reign and wants to rip the belt from him as he looks to gain a huge rematch with Saturday’s headliner Anthony Joshua.





“Wilder is a disgrace,” said Whyte. “I want to get into a position to fight for his belt because he is not going to do it voluntarily.

“They will say AJ is number one. He has multiple belts and he’s the only one who is fighting the names. Wilder is a chump, he’s not fought a mandatory in two years and Joseph Parker is defending his title on YouTube so that shows his level. That says it all.

“AJ is the man at the minute. I want the rematch with Joshua. I’d like to fight Parker or Wilder first they are the two weakest World champions. I’d beat one of those which would then set up a massive rematch with Joshua over here at Wembley or Cardiff or even another country – I’d even fight him in Nigeria!”

Whyte's clash with Helenius is part of a huge night of action in Cardiff where Joshua defends his World Heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam, one of three World title clashes as Katie Taylor challenges WBA World Lightweight champion Anahi Sanchez and Kal Yafai defends his WBA World Super-Flyweight title against Japanese mandatory challenger Sho Ishida.





British Light-Heavyweight champion Frank Buglioni defends his title against Craig Richards, Lenroy Thomas and Dave Allen rematch for the Commonwealth Heavyweight title and Team GB Olympian and Welsh talent Joe Cordina appears in his fifth pro outing.



Robert Helenius says he’ll knockout Dillian Whyte and ruin his World title dreams when they clash for the WBC Silver Heavyweight title at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday October 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Helenius and Whyte both know that victory on Saturday night will be a giant step towards a clash with WBC king Deontay Wilder, the brash Oklahoma KO machine that is hunting his own showdown with Saturday night’s headline star Anthony Joshua.

Whyte has been calling our Wilder and would also relish a rematch with old foe Joshua, but the ‘Nordic Nightmare’ is in no doubt that he is coming to rip up that script and will do so by knocking out ‘The Bodysnatcher’.

“I will definitely win by knockout,” said Helenius. “He will definitely fall. I know it will be a tough fight, but it will be a tough fight for Dillian more than it will be for me, and it will be a loss on his record, that’s it. I hope he stands and fights with me and doesn’t run, as his reputation suggests.

“I have absolutely no worries about ring rust because I am always, always in training. I feel I have ten years left in boxing, and during this time I will definitely become word heavyweight champion. I have no doubts.

“This is my fight, not his, and I do not care about Whyte or what he does well. I have seen his fight with Joshua, where he was knocked out, and he will suffer a similar defeat when he steps in with me. Make no mistake, I am coming to the UK to conquer!

“This fight will assist me in getting a World title shot. I want a fight with Wilder, I know I can KO him and I will KO him if I get the fight with him. In my opinion Joshua is the best of the current heavyweight champions. Of course I want to fight him also.”

Dillian Whyte will face Robert Helenius for the WBC Silver Heavyweight title at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte made his US debut in August with a 16th KO from 21 wins over Malcolm Tann in his first action since his epic win over Dereck Chisora in their fight of the year contender in Manchester in December.

Whyte has been hunting a big name bout to move into prime position to land a World title fight and has landed that test in the shape of ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, and former European champion Helenius is gunning for a win to land his first World title shot.

Brixton’s Whyte is hunting his own World title showdown with WBC king Wilder, and both he and promoter Eddie Hearn believe a standout win over the giant Finnish-Swede will bring that fight a step closer.

“It’s been a very frustrating few months trying to get someone to fight me,” said Whyte. “I thank Robert for stepping up and in two weeks’ time we will fight for the WBC Silver title in Cardiff. I love to fight and I’m looking forward to being back in the ring, getting the victory and moving on to challenge for the World Heavyweight title.”

“This is a huge fight and I’m excited about fighting the winner of last December’s thriller between Whyte and Chisora,” said Helenius. “Chisora and I were scheduled to fight in May but he ran. To my understanding Dillian is not a runner and he will stand and fight. This is a big fight for the Heavyweight division and may the best man win.”

“This is a fight we have been working on for some time and I’m pleased to add it to the huge October 28 show in Cardiff,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “I think we have made it very clear, we want to make Dillian vs. Deontay Wilder and this WBC Silver title will put us in prime position. Helenius is a giant of a man with plenty of experience and this is a tough test for Dillian, it’s going to be explosive.”

