Amir Khan calls out Mayweather once again, says no-one has ever outboxed him; Brook responds

Amir Khan will not let it go as far as his getting a massive fight with Floyd Mayweather; he can’t, as utterly convinced as he is that he would defeat Mayweather if the two did meet. And while fighters should be commended for going after the biggest and best fights, it’s different with Khan, for a few reasons: his critics says he has done nothing to earn a mega-fight with Mayweather, and Mayweather’s critics insist “Money” is no longer one of the best fighters out there.

There’s no doubt Mayweather appeared to have lost a step or two in his August crossover fight with MMA star Conor McGregor, and the retirement announcement a victorious 40 year old Mayweather made in August came as something of a relief to his fans. But just last week, Floyd set the internet world into a frenzy by way of a couple of well-placed photos appearing to show the 50-0 master back in the gym training for yet another return.





Khan saw these photos and he didn’t waste much time in taking to social media himself, calling out Mayweather – something he has done time and again to no avail.

“I know it’s been a year I’ve not fought due to hand surgery. I’m ready to make comeback at 30 years of age,” Khan tweeted yesterday evening UK time. “Say what you like, Canelo was getting outboxed. I was winning on the cards. He had power and caught me with a huge right. That’s boxing. Mayweather doesn’t have the power. Who knows. Floyd is a great fighter I just have something he’s not faced, speed. Floyd knows I’m not the 1 to back down. In any fight I’ve never been outboxed. Mayweather Khan fight would be a game of chess. Speed, movement and accuracy will cause him problems.”

Go back a few years, and there were plenty of pundits (mostly British ones) willing to agree with Khan, as he had (or still has) incredibly fast hands. But now, after being so inactive and coming off that brutal KO defeat at the hands of Canelo, Khan has a whole lot to prove if he’s to convince anyone he either deserves a shot at Floyd, much less that he actually beats him. Khan is expected to return to the ring in December, after having endured the longest layoff of his entire career.

Kell Brook, who has shown the same obsession with Khan that Khan has displayed with Mayweather, is waiting for him – still.

“If you wanna play kiss-chase with retired men, shame, really,” Brook tweeted an hour after Khan’s tweet appeared. “Get in with me, ‘n I’ll fast track ya into collecting your pension.”





I don’t know which fight has more of a chance of actually happening: Mayweather-Khan or Khan-Brook. What about you, have you had just about enough of listening to talk about these two fights, the pair of them seemingly wholly unlikely?