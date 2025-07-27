Claressa Shields Cements Her Legacy in Detroit – Harrison Wobbles, and the GWOAT Proves There’s Levels

Claressa Shields reminded the entire boxing world why she’s the most accomplished woman to ever lace up gloves. In front of a rowdy Detroit crowd, she shut out Lani Daniels without breaking a sweat. This was another masterclass. Scores of 100-90 and 99-91 across the board. Business as usual for the GWOAT.

Daniels, a decent operator at light heavy, looked completely out of her depth. Shields pressed forward early, broke her down to the body, and bullied her into survival mode. This was the first defense of her undisputed heavyweight crown, and she made it look like a light spar. She’s now undisputed in three divisions. No one else—man or woman—can say that. And still, no one can give her a real test.

Shields schools Daniels, Harrison hits the wall

“I can throw from anywhere,” Shields said post-fight. No lies detected. Whether on the ropes or mid-ring, she had full control. The woman’s a surgeon with gloves. Detroit fans chanted “Whoop that Trick” for ten straight rounds because they knew what they were watching—greatness, live and unfiltered.

Meanwhile, Tony Harrison turned up after a 26-month layoff. Looked decent for a few rounds. Landed a solid jab. Then got dropped hard in the ninth and held on to survive. He says he feels like Steph Curry. Truth is, he looked more like Steph’s warmup guy. The engine’s stalling. No one wants to say it—but he’s done. If that’s the comeback, the comeback’s over.

Samantha Worthington kept her unbeaten record but barely. A majority decision over Victoire Piteau that looked shaky down the stretch. Worthington brought the heat early but faded late. She’ll need sharper tools if she wants to hang at world level.

Veyre gets it done, Taylor stays unbeaten, Flint rolls deep

Caroline Veyre boxed smart, stayed composed, and earned herself a WBC world title shot. Not flashy, but efficient. Licia Boudersa fought back, but the cleaner work was one-sided.

Pryce Taylor shut out Robert Simms and didn’t even crack a sweat. Nine fights in, the man looks composed, powerful, and unbothered. If someone doesn’t step up soon, he’s going to keep padding that record without resistance.

As for Flint? Clean sweep. Sardius Simmons, Da’Velle Smith, and Leon Lawson all walked away with dominant wins, giving Michigan bragging rights for the weekend.

There’s Claressa Shields. And then there’s everybody else. So who’s stepping up? Or are we just counting title defenses until retirement?