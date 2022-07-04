What Next For “Best Cruiserweight In The World” Jai Opetaia?

Since Oleksandr Usyk made the move up to the heavyweight division in 2019, Mairis Briedis was looked upon as the best 200 pound fighter in the sport (Briedis having only lost one fight, to Usyk, this via close and competitive majority decision; the fight taking place in early 2018). But this past Saturday in his homeland of Australia, Jai Opetaia upset the defending IBF/Ring Magazine cruiserweight champ and he shook up the division.

As much praise as 27 year old southpaw Opetaia is getting right now – not solely for his big win, but due to the fact that he battled on with a jaw that was broken in TWO places – the new champ is also being called out. There are, in particular, two British cruiserweights who want a piece of what Opetaia has – in WBO champ Lawrence Okolie and unbeaten, highly ranked (#1 with the IBF) contender Richard Riakporhe.

Dean Lonergan, promoter of Opetia, spoke with Sky Sports, and aside from calling his new champion the “toughest fighter on the planet” and “the best” cruiserweight out there today, Lonergan said Opetaia will soon be looking for the big fights “to build his legacy.”

This, Lonergan said, will come once Opetaia has recovered from his busted jaw.

“Opetaia would have to be considered the toughest fighter on the planet after continuing on from round two with one side of his jaw broken, then the other side of his jaw broken late in the fight and still winning rounds against a vicious puncher in Briedis,” Lonergan said. “When his injury is healed, I have no doubt he will want to fight and beat the best in the world to build his legacy. I’m exploring options. Jai’s goal after this fight is to win the WBO belt. Jai has the ambition to unify the division, and given he is now rated the best cruiserweight in the world, that is a reality.”

So how good in Opetaia? He beat the best cruiserweight in the world, and he did so whilst carrying a serious injury. Opetaia deserves a ton of respect, that much we can all agree on. In terms of ability, the new IBF/Ring champ has sharp tools, he has an inner toughness to admire, and Opetaia is hungry for greatness. The cruiserweight division is all the better for having Opetaia as a champion.

Okolie is a real talent, as is Riakporhe. Then there is Ilunga Makabu and Yuniel Dorticos. The 200 pound division may not be the most star-studded division in boxing, but there sure doesn’t appear to be any shortage of possible fights to make; possible great fights.

Who do YOU think is the best cruiserweight in the world right now?