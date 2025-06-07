DAZN Official Weights: Opetaia vs. Squeo – in Broadbeach

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia weighed in at 199.4 pounds, and challenger Claudi Squeo scaled in at a smallish 191.2 lbs at Saturday’s weigh-in for their fight on Sunday, June 8 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia.

The Opetaia-Squeo main card will be shown live on DAZN at 5:00 A.M. ET / 2:00 A.M. PT. The main event ring walks are at approximately 8:00 AM ET.

Opetaia vs. Squeo: Weigh-in Results

Jai Opetaia 199.4 vs. Claudio Squeo 191.2

The size difference was noticeable between the two fighters, with Opetaia coming close to being nine pounds heavier than the short, compact 5’10” Squeo. To some, it looked as though Jai was standing next to a light heavyweight, not a cruiserweight. It didn’t help make this fight more competitive than how it’s already viewed as a sick mismatch, an abomination.

Opetaia says he wants to fight the best in the division, and has been pushing for unification clashes against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Badou Jack. However, neither of those fights has happened. Opetaia is reportedly open to offering some of his own money to get the champions to agree to fight him.

Turki Alalshikh and Big Fight Money

Unfortunately, that’s not going to do it. They’re likely waiting for Turki Alalshikh to offer the kind of dough that Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev have gotten for their Riyadh Season fights. They were reportedly paid $10,000,000. each.

Now, Jai is reduced to scouring the cruiserweight contender ranks to dig up willing opposition. Squeo was recruited from the near bottom of the IBF’s rankings at the #14 spot.

Opetaia: “Without Title, Life is Harder”

“Without this title, my life is 10 times harder. I’ve got to keep winning, keep moving forward,” said Jai Opetaia to the media, talking about being avoided. “I’m going to relax, eat heaps of food, drink heaps of drinks, kick back, watch a movie, let the body heal, and by Sunday, I’ll be ready for war.

“Not at all. I had a little sauna session just so I could have dinner. I had dnner last night. I’m alright,” said Opetaia when asked if he had problems making weight.