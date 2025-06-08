Jai Opetaia Crushes Squeo – Calls Out Zurdo Ramirez – Boxing Results

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia had no trouble retaining both his belt and his unbeaten record today, this as he crushed Italian challenger Claudio Squeo in the fifth round. Southpaw Opetaia, fighting before an army of supporters at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Queensland, Australia, dropped his challenger with a right hook at the start of round five and that was it, with Squeo showing no desire to try and beat the count that was issued by the referee. Time was :36. Squeo’s team suggested their fighter may have suffered a broken jaw.

Opetaia, who many fans feel is the best in the world at the weight, is now 28-0(22). Squeo, who surprised people by weighing in at a lowly 191 pounds for his big fight opportunity, was no threat to Opetaia today, and he is now 17-1(9).

Opetaia’s power proves too much for Squeo

Opetaia started off pretty slowly, taking his time, getting his left hand working. Squeo was unable to avoid the champ’s power shot. Opetaia was picking his man apart, this with apparent ease. In round four, Opetaia dropped the challenger with a stiff body shot, but the referee didn’t rule a knockdown as Opetaia had been holding the back of Squeo’s head at the time.

Round five saw Opetaia end matters swiftly with his looping right hook, and that was all she wrote.

“Zurdo Ramirez”—next on Opetaia’s hit list

After the fight, Opetaia called out rival cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

“I was just in a rush – I really wanted to get him out of there,” Opetaia said of today’s challenger. “I’m chasing those unification fights. I’m chasing those world champions. Next fight – Zurdo Ramirez. He’s mentioned me; he’s told me that he’ll fight me next after [his upcoming title defence against Yuniel Dorticos, this set for June 28], so let’s get it on. The fight is easy to be made – we are ready. Whenever you call, we are ready.”

Opetaia looks ready all right. Ready for any cruiserweight in the world. And then maybe the heavyweights.

According to Jai’s manager, Mick Francis, Opetaia-Zurdo could take place on a Riyadh Season card this October.