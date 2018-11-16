Weights from Kansas: Miller vs Dinu; Rosado vs Arias; Shields vs Rankin





Jarrell MIller 315.4lbs vs Bogdan Dinu: 237.4lbs

Claressa Shieds 159.6lbs vs Hannah Rankin: 158.6lbs

Luis Arias 159.4lbs vs Garbiel Rosado 158.2lbs

Bogdan Dinu believes he will shut Jarrell Miller up and crash into the top Heavyweight scene when they clash at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, KS on Saturday night, live on DAZN.

Watch Miller vs Dinu; Rosado vs Arias & Shields vs Rankin LIVE on DAZN Click here to start your free 1 month DAZN Trial

Dinu and Miller’s clash will open the doors to some of the biggest names in the division in 2019, and ‘Big Baby’ Miller has been typically outspoken in calling to face a big-name British fighter should he emerge with the win in Kansas – and told Dinu at today’s press conference that he will KO him in spectacular style.

The Romanian – who is a special services police officer as well as unbeaten Heavyweight contender – is glad the talking is all over, and the 32 year old, who has sparred many rounds with World ruler Anthony Joshua, is confident of causing an upset.

“Jarrell is a good talker but I don’t care, I catch guys like him every morning,” said Dinu. “The talking stops on Saturday night. It’s so exciting for me to fight in America, it’s a great opportunity. My team have given me an amazing chance and its’ up to me to take it.

“I have worked hard for many years to get this opportunity and I want to do a great job on Saturday night.

“I have a lot of experience and I have no fear of him, I know I can beat him, my style and my heart is enough to win the fight.





“I’ve sparred many excellent fighters like Anthony Joshua. That’s great experience, he’s a great champion and a real gentleman. He deserves his place as the best in the world.

“It was a great test for me to see where I am and being with AJ motivated me, taught me a lot and it was valuable. We did a lot of rounds before Wladimir Klitschko and the Carlos Takam fights.”

Dinu’s clash with Miller is part of a huge night of action in Kansas in association with KO Night Boxing with a host of stars and local talents in action.

Brilliant two-weight World ruler Claressa Shields who looks to add the WBC Middleweight strap to her WBA and IBF crowns against tough Scottish challenger Hannah Rankin.

Middleweight contenders Luis Arias and Gabriel Rosado clash in what promises to be a real war as the pair look to gatecrash the lucrative top table, and there’s an all-Mexican clash and a homecoming for Brandon Rios against Ramon Alvarez, brother of ‘Canelo’, as both men look to make a splash at Welterweight.

Team USA 2016 Olympic bronze medal man Nico Hernandez has raced to 5-0 (4 KOs) – the Wichita talent fights for the third time in the Kansas Star Casino and Arena since debuting there in March 2017, unbeaten Wichita Super-Middleweight and police officer Manny Thompson looks to improve his 7-0 record and Las Vegas’ Jeremy Nichols meets Wichita’s Jeremiah Page at Middleweight.

Unbeaten Light-Heavyweight contender Anthony Sims Jr. and Brooklyn’s exciting newcomer to the Middleweight scene Nikita Ababiy, fresh from a first round KO on debut in Chicago in October, are also in action.

Gabriel Rosado has pleaded with Luis Arias to go to war on Saturday night as they clash in a must-win Middleweight battle at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, KS, live on DAZN.

Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com starting at just $25! Click here to book!

Rosado and Arias can lay claim to challenging the World champions in 2019 with victory in Kansas, and Arias has promised to KO Rosado to bounce back from his sole pro defeat against Daniel Jacobs last November.

Jacobs was crowned as the new IBF champion the day that Arias and Rosado met in a press conference for this weekend’s clash in October, joining Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Demetrius Andrade as rulers at 160lbs.

Rosado has twice challenged for World Middleweight titles and after over a year out of action, the Philadelphia ace wants a show-stealing and fan-friendly fight with Arias to show he’s ready for a third crack at the big prize.

“He ran in his last fight, remember that,” said Rosado. “He doesn’t know what he’s got coming. I like that all the Middleweight titles are with DAZN – congratulations to Demetrius Andrade for his win, that’s a fight I’d love, Daniel Jacobs too and Canelo – I want to smash this clown and then meet the top Middleweights.

“It’s been a long time since my last fight but in that time, I’ve been able to re-group, focus, get back with my original trainer and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. Luis has said a lot about my losses, but win, lose or draw, everybody respects me.

“I don’t know Luis personally, I guess he feels he has to hype himself up. I’ve fought the best, but not only that, I’ve fought them back to back to back, champion after champion. You have to put that into perspective, that’s a hard schedule for anybody, that level of competition.

“I took some time off and I’m healthy, strong and you are going to see a wiser, smarter Gabe Rosado that’s still hungry. I’m not worried about him wearing a mask or talking about bets, it’s a business and it’s a fight.

“Everybody has their path and that was mine. I’ve never had that promoter behind me saying ‘let’s push Gabe Rosado, let’s protect him and build him up to become World champion’. I was thrown to the wolves and being the man I am, I take these fights, I’m not supposed to turn anything down but my collar.

“Through all those tough fights I was able to gain knowledge – it’s either going to make or break you. I think most fighters would be broken by now and would have hung them up, but you see me in the Martin Murray fight, I looked good. I controlled the pace against Glen Tapia and I am going to keep that momentum going and you will see a skilled Gabe Rosado.”