If Terence Crawford Beats Canelo Alvarez Is He Deserving Of The Fighter Of The Year Award?

There is an interesting article over at ESPN.com, asking who might be the man, or woman, to pick up the 2025 Fighter of the Year award when the time comes. As the article points out, there are still four months to go until the end of the year, and a heck of a lot of things could happen in the sport over the course of September, October, November and December.

The ESPN article also argues how no fighter is currently the “frontrunner” to pick up the Fighter of the Year award; maybe you disagree? What is agreeable by all is the fact that there is some major talent currently fighting and holding world titles – from heavyweight right on down to mini-flyweight.

The Names in the Mix According to ESPN

The candidates for Fighter of the Year, and who may, with a crucial win picked up before we see out 2025, are, according to the ESPN piece: Terence Crawford, if he beats Canelo in September. Rolly Romero if he fights and defeats Manny Pacquiao this year. Katie Taylor if she fights and defeats Chantelle Cameron in a rubber-match this year. Naoya Inoue if he beats Murodjon Akhmadaliev in September and then fights and wins another bout before the end of the year. Moses Itauma if he beats a top 10 heavyweight this year. Bam Rodriguez if he beats Fernando Martinez in their November unification fight, and finally, Shakur Stevenson if he beats a top contender at 135 or if he moves up and wins a big fight at 140.

Who’s the Real Favorite Right Now?

So, from that bunch, who do YOU like as the fighter who will wind up picking up the Fighter of the Year award? Missing from the list is heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk, who only had one fight as we know (and isn’t likely to box again this year). But Usyk sure did look good, or great, in blasting out a dangerous Daniel Dubois in five rounds.

Of the candidates featured in the ESPN article, is “Bud” Crawford the frontrunner for you should he cause the historic upset in besting Canelo next month? Is just one fight, one win, enough for any fighter to win the FOTY award? It would be one massive victory for Crawford, though, wouldn’t it? Going up some 14 pounds to face a Mexican great who is supposedly so much stronger and harder-hitting than he is, “Bud,” with a win, would really cement his greatness.

Maybe Crawford can do it, and maybe, in becoming a five-weight world champion, Crawford will walk away as this year’s Fighter of the Year?

But again, what else might happen during those final four months of the year?