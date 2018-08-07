Carl Frampton: I’ll Lay Luke Jackson Out Cold

CARL FRAMPTON will turn nasty the moment he looks across the ring and sees Luke Jackson in the opposite corner.





He gets the chance to silence Jackson (16-0) when he defends his interim WBO featherweight crown against the Australian challenger at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday August 18.

Jackson has angered Frampton suggesting he’s over the hill as a boxer and claimed he looks overweight in training.

That means an exciting night for 20,000 fans and viewers watching on BT Sport, but bad news for Jackson.

Frampton (25-1) said: “He has annoyed me a little bit, but not enough to take my mind off the game and be overly aggressive.





“He has annoyed me enough to wanna flatten him and put him out cold, properly.

“I haven’t knocked anybody out in a long time, but Luke Jackson is a guy who is going to get knocked out.”

Jackson, 33, has also teased Frampton over his amateur career claiming his experience in the London 2012 Olympics and other major championships betters the Belfast man’s achievements in the unpaid code.

Frampton added: “He keeps talking about his amateur career. Who give a f**k what he did as an amateur? He isn’t Vasyl Lomachenko.





“Let’s not forget he is based in Australia. If Australia sent a ten man team to box an international against Ireland they would get beat 10-0, and that’s a fact.

“His amateur career wasn’t even that good when you look at it.

“The reason Australia can send almost a full team to the Olympics is because they box Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

“It is a lot easier qualifying process compared to what Ireland and GB have to go through for the Olympics.

“This is professional boxing and it’s almost a different sport. He will see on the night.”

Also on the BT Sport televised bill Lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury faces a step up when he tackles two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

In only his sixth professional fight, Frampton’s great friend Paddy Barnes challenges WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

The bill also includes a light-heavyweight clash between Belfast’s Steven Ward and Dubliner Steve Collins Jr. Also in action is WBO European middleweight champion Luke Keeler, Conrad Cummings, KO king Lewis Crocker, Marco McCullough, Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly.

Luke Jackson: Carl Frampton is finished

LUKE JACKSON insists that Carl Frampton is on the slide.

The outspoken Australian challenges interim WBO featherweight champion Frampton at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday August 18.

At stake for Frampton is a likely fight with IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington but Jackson is out to prove that Frampton is no longer the force he was.

Jackson, 33, believes that Frampton (25-1) has dipped as a fighter in his three contests since defeating Leo Santa Cruz two years ago.

“Across the board he is phenomenal, but I don’t think he is as good as he once was,” explained Jackson.

“In the first fight against Leo Santa Cruz he boxed out of his skin and deserved to win, but he hasn’t looked the same since.

“Carl is a very good fighter who does everything good, but I don’t honestly think he does anything great.”

Jackson’s comments suggesting the Frampton is struggling will rile the Belfast man but he isn’t asking for forgiveness.

He added: “We are going to punch each other in the head. I don’t really care if what I say upsets him.

“I respect him as a fighter, I respect him as a man but I am coming to beat him, not coming over to be friends.

“I don’t know if he wants me to call him a Hall of Fame fighter or the greatest, but I don’t think he is.

“He is very beatable and I think I can beat him, simple as that.”

Warrington talks Frampton vs Jackson fight

JOSH WARRINGTON HAS issued a warning to Carl Frampton and his loyal band of fans not to dismiss the threat presented by Luke Jackson when the pair come together at Windsor Park on August 18, live and exclusive on BT Sport.

The unbeaten Jackson (16-0) from Hobart challenges for Frampton’s WBO Interim world featherweight title at the national stadium, with the prize on the line for the winner being potentially a blockbuster match-up with the IBF champion Warrington later in the year. The victor would also be in line for a shot at the full WBO champion Oscar Valdez when he recovers from injury.

Jackson, 33, captained Australia at the 2012 London Olympics, competed twice in the World amateur Championships and won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Warrington believes Jackson represents a genuine force to be reckoned with and, being something of a student of his division, he is someone the Leeds Warrior has kept tabs on over recent times.

“Yeah I have watched a bit of Luke Jackson to be honest with you and have seen bits of him on social media and stuff,” revealed Warrington.

“He is very busy on his Instagram, he puts out sparring videos and things like that so it is always interesting to take a look at people who boast about themselves.

“Listen, I think he is being overlooked and I don’t think any fighter can afford to overlook an opponent. Look what happened on May 19 – I think Lee Selby and his team definitely overlooked us and looked ahead to bigger money fights with Frampton.

“Obviously we came in and spoiled the party. You would have thought that Carl and Jamie (trainer, Moore) wouldn’t be naive enough to make the same mistake.”

Warrington added that, in his opinion, Jackson offered up a statement of his own intent by being prepared to travel some ten thousand-odd miles to attend the press conference to promote an event that also features Tyson Fury taking on Francesco Pianeta in his second comeback fight, as well as Paddy Barnes bidding to win the WBC world flyweight title against the champion Cristofer Rosales.

“It seems like everyone thinks it is going to be a shutout for Carl, but they are up against a kid who is very hungry and is undefeated.

“He came across the world for the press conference and he wouldn’t do that if he was just going to turn up and be a knockover job.

“He is coming with intentions to win and, from his interviews, he is serious and it seems like he is up for it.”

Conrad Cummings, Luke Keeler, Sam Maxwell, Lewis Crocker and Marco McCullough also feature on the undercard.

