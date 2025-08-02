Kenneth Sims’ Breakout Moment: Can He Conquer Oscar Duarte in Chicago?

Kenneth Sims says his fight tonight is his “breakout moment” in his career when he goes up against Oscar Duarte in their 12-round headliner in Chicago, Illinois. Sims (22-2-1, 8 KOs) believes he’s the best fighter in the 140-lb division, and he’s going to finally have the chance to show the fans what he already knows.

Sims’ 140-lb Division Dreams

“Headlining in Chicago is a super big deal. When I turned professional, I had three goals. To be the best I can be, to make a lot of money to take care of my family, and to fight at home,” said Kenneth Sims to Golden Boy Boxing.

Sims is going to need a victory tonight for him to continue to headline in Chicago. If he gets blown out by Duarte, it may be the last time Sims fights in this city.

Sims’ Long Road to Victory

“In Chicago, we don’t have a lot of boxing here. I haven’t fought at home since I was 16 years old. So, it’s like a dream. I’ve got to go out there to get the W to complete the dream. This is a breakout opportunity. I’ve got to take advantage of it. I’m used to having the cards stacked against me. I don’t really consider this situation as that, but I’m approaching that way,” said Sims.

“That’s when I’m at my best when the chips are against me. I’m the best fighter in this division,” said Sims.

When have the chips been against Sims? He hasn’t fought anyone good as of yet for him to be viewed as the underdog. His two best opponents are Botirzhon Akhmedov and Kendo Castaneda. Neither of those guys had the kind of talent that Sims would have had the chips stacked against him.

“We’re so proud of Kenneth Sims Jr. He’s from here. He’s one of your own. He’s from Chicago. He’s a great fighter and an amazing talent going up against the #5-ranked in the world, Oscar Duarte,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to DAZN Boxing.

Sims’ World Title Aspirations

Sims has been toiling away for 11 years, and he’s never gotten a whiff of a world title. The reason for that is the low-level opposition he’s fought, and his losses to Samuel Teah and Rolando Chinea.

“He’s fought all his life and is ready for this moment. It’s going to be a great fight, and the winner goes on to fight for a world title. This is an important fight, and we’re excited that we’re here in Chicago,” said De la Hoya.

The winner of tonight’s Duarte vs. Sims fight will still need to wait longer to get a world title shot. There are a lot of other contenders in front of them. It’s not like one of the champions or sanctioning bodies is going to make it easy for them.