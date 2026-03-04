Meinke enters as the headliner of the card. The Berlin southpaw won the IBF featherweight belt in Hamburg in 2024 and now defends it in the same city against Dyana Vargas (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Vargas fights with forward pressure and heavier hands, bringing a style built on pushing exchanges and testing opponents in close.

Meinke relies on a different approach. She works behind her jab, sets her feet carefully, and looks to land clean counters once opponents step into range. Her discipline and timing built her championship run, and the rematch with Vargas places those tools under pressure again.

“Defending my title in the city where I won it, means everything to me,” Meinke said. “This event blends top-level boxing with a unique atmosphere, it’s exactly what our sport deserves.”

The night also places attention on Hamburg heavyweight Peter Kadiru (21-1, 13 KOs), who faces Uruguay’s Mauricio Barragan (20-5, 12 KOs) in an eight-round fight. Kadiru has rebuilt momentum after his lone defeat and continues to move toward international title contention.

Barragan arrives as a rugged veteran with heavy hands and experience against tough opposition. Kadiru must start with the jab, keep range, and let his combinations go once he sets his feet. A strong showing in front of the home crowd keeps his path toward bigger fights moving.

“Boxing in my home city in front of this exclusive crowd is truly special,” Kadiru said. “Together with Ringside Zone, we’re creating formats that can return German boxing to the major stage.”

The undercard features several rising heavyweights. Emanuel Odiase (9-0, 8 KOs), the 6-foot-8 prospect linked with Anthony Joshua, continues his unbeaten run as he looks toward larger fights. Fellow unbeaten heavyweight Viktor Jurk (12-0, 10 KOs), another towering southpaw, also appears on the card.

At light heavyweight, Alex Okafor (2-0) faces Ibrahim Yildirim (12-7) in a bout designed to test the young prospect against a durable opponent.

For German boxing, the event provides a rare night built around a defending world champion and a heavyweight contender fighting in his home city.

Date: March 20

Start time: 7 pm local / 7 pm ET (USA ET) / 12 am UK

Streaming platform: BILDplus

Venue: Fish Auction Hall, Hamburg

Fight card: Nina Meinke vs Dyana Vargas; Peter Kadiru vs Mauricio Barragan; Emanuel Odiase vs TBA; Viktor Jurk vs TBA; Alex Okafor vs Ibrahim Yildirim