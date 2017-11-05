Viciously victorious over Stiverne, Wilder again calls out Joshua

Well, Deontay Wilder sure made Bermane Stivere eat his words last night in their basically pointless return fight. Ahead of the rematch, former WBC champ Stiverne boldly stated how “No-one ever knocks me out. It isn’t gonna happen.”

It did happen, though, inside the very first-round last night in New York as a rampaging, viciously determined Wilder absolutely crushed his sixth title challenger, scoring three knockdowns in rapid fashion. Whether or not Wilder’s critics will have been impressed with the win, the 38th KO win picked up by Wilder in his 39 pro wins, is another matter. Stiverne, in poor physical condition, was a slow and easy target, some will say, adding how Wilder simply could not miss. Still, Wilder has sickening power and until anyone beats him he has every right to claim he is “The Man” at heavyweight.





But the other man at heavyweight, Anthony Joshua, has as many if not more supporters, and we need to see this battle of supremacy take place ASAP – “no more excuses,” as Wilder said after last night’s easy win.

“I know I am the best,” Wilder stated on Showtime. “Are you up for the test? I’ve been waiting on that fight for a long time now. I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? The world wants Joshua, the word wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua, come and see me, baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don’t wait. Let’s see who is the best.”

It’s a fight we all want to see, but don’t hold your breath on seeing it next. Wilder, before last night’s win, was handed another WBC mandatory, against the winner of the chief supporting heavyweight bout between Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina (won by Breazeale), while Eddie Hearn insists Wilder is not going to get the kind of huge payday he wants for the Joshua fight.

But eventually this fight simply has to happen. Who is the best? Who is the bigger puncher? Who is more capable of unifying the division? Wilder Vs. Joshua: the biggest heavyweight title fight in years.



