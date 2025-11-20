Ryan Garcia Signs To Fight WBC Welterweight Champ Mario Barrios In February

It’s apparently officially on: Ryan Garcia will challenge reigning WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios in February, this at a location TBA. Garcia took to social media to reveal how he has signed the contract for the fight, a fight that, should he win it, would see him capture his very first world title.

Garcia posted a short video, in which he signs the contract for the Feb. 21st fight.

Garcia Says The Contract Is Signed — Now He Needs Barrios To Do The Same

“I promised you guys I would have this video for you, my next fight announcement,” Garcia says in the video. “Here goes the contract. Right here like I promised you guys……I’m going to be fighting for the real WBC championship belt against Mario Barrios, February 21st, get ready because I’m coming.”

We now await Barrios’ signature on the contract, but it will come as no real surprise that this fight is a done deal if it in fact is. Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya made no secret about the Barrios fight being the ideal fight for “KingRy” to return with. No disrespect, but 30 year old Barrios, 29-2-2(18) is seen by many as the weakest of the current welterweights to hold a major belt. Coming off a draw plenty of people felt he lost with Manny Pacquiao, this in July, Barrios is tough but hittable. Garcia, if he can make the weight okay and be fully strong, should on paper be able to win this fight.

Is Barrios The Perfect Chance For Garcia To Reset His Career?

That said, Garcia looked terrible last time out, when he lost a decision in a dull fight with Rolly Romero. Garcia needs a big 2026 to prove he’s still a major force. A win over Barrios would indeed be a great start for 27 year old Garcia, 24-2(20).

Numerous fans and critics are not too happy that Garcia is getting a world title shot, this as he has not earned one, with him not having won a fight since back in December of 2023. But stardom has its privileges as he know, and Garcia, whatever you may think of him, is a star. Now, can he become a world champion? Thus far in his career, Garcia has only held an interim title, this the WBC interim title down at lightweight.