Fight Set for April 9

Iglesias, a 28 year old Cuban southpaw known as “El Tornado,” enters the fight as the more widely discussed name. Unbeaten and regarded by many observers as one of the most difficult style matchups in the division, Iglesias has spent much of his career building a reputation without consistent access to major fights. His awkward timing and one shot power have made him a risky option, and that risk has often pushed potential opponents in other directions.

According to reports, the IBF initially explored pairing Iglesias with Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia, and Hamzah Sheeraz for the vacant belt. Those discussions did not move forward, forcing the sanctioning body to continue down its list of eligible contenders.

That process ultimately brought Silyagin into position. The 32 year old Russian enters unbeaten at 16-0-1 with seven knockouts and a strong amateur background. While he has not drawn significant international attention, Silyagin accepted the assignment once it was offered, allowing the IBF to move the title forward instead of leaving it vacant.

Recent History at 168

The fight moves both men closer to the center of the division, without guaranteeing what comes next. Fighters like David Benavidez and David Morrell spent years in similar positions before bigger opportunities arrived, even after holding belts.

For Iglesias, April 9 represents a chance to turn long-standing reputation into formal status. For Silyagin, it is an opportunity to step onto a wider stage against a highly regarded opponent. The winner will leave Canada with an IBF title, but recent history suggests the division decides the next step on its own timeline.

Further broadcast and venue details are expected to be announced ahead of the April 9 date.