Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight is “definitely” on for April 29

Tyson Fury took to social media today to assure fans that the undisputed heavyweight fight against Oleksandr Usyk is “definitely” on for April 29 and that tomorrow he’ll begin serious training for the fight.

WBC champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) stated that he’ll be on social media “blackout” until after the fight to focus on his training.

Further, the unbeaten Fury revealed he’s enjoyed “terrorizing Usyk” this week. Fury has created doubts in Usyk’s mind about the rematch clause, and earlier today, he taunted his promoter Alex Krassyuk about him agreeing to the 30% offer he gave them.

Some boxing fans believe Fury wasn’t serious when he offered Usyk 70-30 and that he was throwing it out there hoping that he would reject it.

Instead, Usyk called Fury’s bluff, accepting the deal because he wanted his WBC title so that he could become undisputed. If Usyk beats Fury, he can get a better deal in the rematch if there is one.

If Fury ensured the rematch clause was removed, Usyk could move on after beating him and look for bigger & better fights against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

As far as Fury getting serious about his training, he doesn’t have a lot of time to trim down, and get ready for Usyk. At best, Fury has six weeks to not only lose weight but work on figuring out how to defeat Usyk’s style, which isn’t the stationary variety that he’s gotten used to in the last seven years.

The last time Fury fought a heavyweight with movement was when he fought shot 39-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but that was a long time ago. Fury was a lot lighter and more mobile than he is now.

“Hi guys, as fun as it’s been over the last few days terrorizing Usyk and his team, tomorrow, I’m going to knuckle down into training camp, and I’ll be doing a blackout as I always do on social media,” said Tyson Fury on Twitter.

Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World. pic.twitter.com/iIlvnouAtt — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 14, 2023

“I’ll be running my Instagram account, giving you updates on my training progress about how everything is going. April 29 is definitely a worker, and I’ll see you all on the night. Tune in or be there and be square,” Fury continued.

“The fight of the century between two undefeated world champions throwing down to see who the #1 is in the division, the undisputed world heavyweight championship on the line. Peace out. Good training to Usyk. May the best man win,” said Fury.