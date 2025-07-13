Tim Bradley Ecstatic After Edgar Berlanga’s Devastating KO Loss to Hamzah Sheeraz, Declares “Hype Train Is Over”

Tim Bradley says he’s glad that Edgar Berlanga got obliterated in five rounds by Hamzah Sheeraz last Saturday night. Bradley believes the fifth-round KO loss to Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) puts an end to the fake “hype” about the manufactured fighter from Brooklyn, New York.

Edgar was created by Top Rank and exposed as fool’s gold by Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NY.

“I think Canelo isn’t going to want to fight you. If he’s not fighting Benavidez, he’s not fighting Sheeraz,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, predicting that Canelo Alvarez will avoid Hamzah Sheeraz after the way he dispatched Edgar Berlanga last Saturday.

Canelo would want to fight Sheeraz as long as he’s paid well by Turki Alalshikh. Of course, Canelo still needs to win his fight against Terence Crawford on September 13th before anyone can talk about him defending against his WBC mandatory Sheeraz in February 2026.

Why Berlanga’s hype train ended

“This is icing on the cake. I‘m so glad it’s over,” said Bradley about Berlanga getting exposed by Hamzah. “Berlanga, the hype train is over. You were embarrassing yourself and your family. Hamzah came in there and blew you out like nothing. Everybody left. You got lint on your back.”

When will Berlanga return? Rebuild

Edgar will be back soon, likely against a tomato can to begin rebuilding his career. He’s already shown that he doesn’t need to beat good opposition for him to get big million-dollar paydays. He creates a lot of attention with his trash-talking and his narcissistic personality. After one or two wins over soft opponents, Berlanga will likely land on one of Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season cards and be paid millions to fight someone out of his league talent-wise.

“He [Sheeraz] stood his ground. That’s all it took. Berlanga couldn’t push him back. Canelo walked forward. So did Sheeraz. He didn’t waste no punches. He stayed tight on his defense. It was hard for Berlanga to create any offense for himself because Sheeraz was so tight with his defense.”

Berlanga wasn’t backing up until after being dropped by Sheeraz in the fourth round. Before that, he was mostly standing still, trying to land jabs and occasional punches. You could see that he was concerned with Sheeraz’s hand speed from the outside. That’s why he attempted to fight him on the inside in the fourth round.

Boy, that was the wrong thing to do. Sheeraz unloaded a four-punch combination that dropped Edgar. From that point on, Berlanga was too badly hurt to defend himself and was knocked down again in the final seconds of the round. Hamzah finished the job in the fifth, knocking Berlaga down with a right hand to get the knockout.