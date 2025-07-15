Conor Benn Challenges Shakur Stevenson to 147-lb Fight: “It’s Not Good For Your Health”

Conor Benn invited Shakur Stevenson to come up and fight him at 147 during a meeting on Ariel Helwani’s show on Monday. WBC lightweight champion Stevenson said he could do it, but told Benn that he wouldn’t be able to touch him. Benn warned Shakur (24-0, 11 KOs) that it wouldn’t be good for his health if he fought.

It would be a risky fight for Shakur if he did fight Benn because he hits a lot harder than Zepeda or Josh Padley. There’s no chance that Shakur could go through an entire fight without getting caught with headshots. No matter how far he bends his head back to avoid the punches, he’s going to get hit eventually.

Stevenson is confident now after defeating the high-volume puncher William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) by a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision last Saturday night on Turki Alalshikh’s card at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

In reality, the fight was a lot closer than the strangely wide scores turned in by the judging crew. They scored it 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109. Benn told Stevenson that he enjoyed the part of the fight where Zepeda staggered him in the third round. To this, Shakur was in denial, letting him know he hadn’t been staggered. The replays showed Stevenson staggered from a left from Zepeda and came close to going down.

Benn’s Staggering Claim

Conor Benn: “It was entertaining, especially the part where you got clipped and you almost went over. That was really entertaining,” said Benn to Shakur Stevenson on the Ariel Helwani site.

Shakur Stevenson: “You thought I got clipped?”

Benn: “You did get clipped.”

Stevenson: “Your last fight, what did you do?”

Benn: “Let’s see you jump up two weight divisions. You can come up [to 147], but I don’t think it’s good for your health.”

Stevenson: “You can’t do nothing. What are you going to do. I just sized you. You’re not that big.”

Benn: “When I hit you, you’ll feel it.”

Stevenson: “So, you’re not going to hit me.”

Benn: “You’re going to be on your bike? You’re going to be running.”

Stevenson: “Did you watch my fight?”

Benn: “A little bit. The part where Zepeda almost knocked you out. I saw your legs buckle three times, four times. I thought, ‘135, this guy thinks he can come up to 147 and come and fight me.'”

Stevenson: “Me and you are close to the same size. I’m looking at you.”

Benn: “We’re not close to the same size.”