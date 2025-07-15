Dubois Targets Undisputed Glory Against Usyk at Wembley

Daniel Dubois Says He Is “The Man,” And That He Will Make Everyone Know It On Saturday Night – Live on DAZN

Reigning IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois did not beat ‘The Man’ last time out, this when he sensationally crushed superstar Anthony Joshua inside five, thus far career-best rounds, but the 27 year old puncher will absolutely become ‘The Man’ if he can topple Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. The massive rematch is expected to play out before a crammed full Wembley Stadium, and “Dynamite” says he will force everyone to accept him as the new force of the sport’s glamour division by avenging his 2023 loss to Usyk.

Dubois, once again speaking with The Ring, made it clear he is on a mission to make history, to defeat Usyk and become the very first British heavyweight to hold all four world titles. It is, Dubois insists, his time.

Why Dubois Believes This Is His Moment

“I know a lot of people that still don’t accept me as being The Man, so I’ve got to make sure I put my stamp on it…..I am the man,” Dubois said. “I don’t know why it’s like that for us….it’s just been the way it is. People talk about his loss and how he’s [myself] gonna come back and all that….listen, I’ve got a chance to put it right. I’m gonna do just that. It feels like the stars have aligned and it’s all coming together. I’m really looking forward to doing my job and making history.”

Can Usyk Maintain His ‘Man’ Legacy?

Usyk, too, is aiming to make history, this as the first-ever two-time unified, four-belt heavyweight king. The stakes, quite simply put, could not be higher. It should prove to be a great fight on Saturday, with the whole world watching. Dubois has made it clear he hates losing, while Usyk has not tasted defeat in years and years, this at amateur level.

You can look for both warriors to give their all, this as they prove to remain as The Man (Usyk) and become The Man (Dubois).

In signing off (for now; Dubois really has been quite the talker in the lead-up to this fight, this not his usual way) – Dubois said he “can’t wait to get my hands on him again.”

Usyk feels exactly the same way.