Eddie Hearn Says He’d Love To Re-Sign Shakur Stevenson, But Admits He Has To Deliver The Biggest Possible Fights In Order To Do So

It’s strange how things can change in the sport of boxing as quickly as overnight. Going into last night’s fight in New York, reigning and unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson was the man who had it all to prove, to show that he isn’t a boring or a safety-first fighter.

How Stevenson Beat William Zepeda

The man, the warrior to prove himself against in such a manner, was non-stop Mexican tough guy William Zepeda. And though some fans felt the margin of victory he was awarded by the three scoring judges flattered Stevenson a little, the fact is, the southpaw delivered.

Stevenson might not be accepted by all as the best 135 pounder on the planet, but he is right up there. And Eddie Hearn, who promoted Shakur for two fights, last night’s and his February win over British fighter Josh Padley, wants to “keep him on board.”

Speaking with UK trade paper Boxing News last night, Hearn conceded the fact that, in order to get Stevenson back fighting for him and his promotional platform, he is now in the position of having to deliver himself, as in deliver the biggest and the best fights Stevenson wants.

Top of the pile here is, of course, a fight between Stevenson and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “We’ll have to see what happens with him,” Hearn said with regard to Tank and his recent legal troubles.

Who’s Next for Shakur Stevenson?

But Hearn sees other big-fight options as being open to Stevenson.

“For me, the division is wide open,” Hearn said of the 135-pounders. “You’ve got the likes of Muratalla, Andy Cruz, Abdullah Mason, and Sam Noakes. Shakur could fight those fighters.”

Of the list Hearn mentioned outside of Tank, I’d sure like to see Stevenson fight an unbeaten Cuban star in the making, Cruz. Now that would be a fight that would showcase some serious boxing skill and talent.

Right now, Stevenson is a free agent. His next move in this regard will prove very interesting.