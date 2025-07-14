Zhilei Zhang Says He’ll Be Back Soon, Wants Fury, Joshua

Zhilei Zhang Plans Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua Megafight After Elbow Surgery Comeback

Towering Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang has said that he aims to be back in action in the ring soon, this after undergoing elbow surgery. “Big Bang,” last seen being chopped down by Agit Kabayel’s body shots, spoke with Radio Rahim, and the southpaw said he has pushed himself through the hell of recovery training – “it’s mental and physical torture,” Zhang stated.

Now, though, when Zhang does fight again, we will see a “brand new me.”

When Will Zhang Make His Return?

The 42 year old remains convinced he can become world heavyweight champion and he is calling for two big fights that, should he win them, or should he win one of them, would perhaps see him get a world title shot. Zhang, 27-3-1(22) wants Tyson Fury and he wants Anthony Joshua.

“There were reports that said Tyson Fury was calling my name, saying, ‘I’ll fight him in China.’ So let’s go, let’s do it in China,” Zhang said. “It’s always been my dream [to fight a big fight in China]. I’m never a big talker [like Fury is], I do my talking with my fists.”

Which Mega-Fight Comes First: Fury or Joshua?

Talk then turned to a possible Zhang Vs. Anthony Joshua fight. Zhang said this fight “has been out there for years,” and that he very much still wants it to happen – but does AJ want it?

“You guys know, the fans know, that this conversation has been out there for years; that I’ve always wanted to fight Joshua, wherever it’s gonna be,” Zhang said. “But the point is what the other side thinks.”

Zhang has now been stopped and fighters know the key to beating him is to target his big body. That said, Zhang will always have a chance to win, pretty much against anybody, because he hits so hard. Zhang against Joshua, this in a rematch of their 2012 Olympic bout won on points by AJ, would be a huge attraction still, in China, in the UK, or in the U.S. But does Joshua want the smoke? Fury we know talks so much, with most of it being rubbish. Fury said a while back that the only fight he’d come back for is a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Now, according to Zhang, the former champ has been calling him out.

Let’s see who Zhang does fight upon his return, and if he can indeed land either mega-fight.