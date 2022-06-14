Tyson Fury says he’s coming back

Tyson Fury told promoter Frank Warren that he’d be making something “big happen” soon. As far as what that fight will entail, it’s unknown at this point.

Warren mentioned the possibility of an exhibition bout for Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), which, if that’s the case, we could see him facing UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Boxing fans would prefer to see WBC heavyweight champion Fury fight a real boxer, not an MMA guy with no experience inside the ring like Ngannou.

Fans would like to see Fury fight the winner of the August rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the undisputed championship.

Other good options for Fury:

Joe Joyce

Daniel Dubois

Andy Ruiz Jr

Filip Hrgovic

Joseph Parker

Martin Bakole

Frank Sanchez

“We’ve got some very exciting news coming. I think the world has been waiting for a plan of action,” said Tyson Fury to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions. “We had a long conversation about lots of stuff.”

“100%, Frank, show me the money,” said Fury when asked if we could see him inside the ring soon. If Frank can bring somebody back from the absolute dead like me, he must have magic.

“The magic man is going to show me the money, and we’re going to make something big, big, big happen,” said Fury.

Recently, Fury had said that he was retiring and wouldn’t be coming back to the sport. But given that he chose not to vacate his WBC title, boxing fans viewed it as just game-playing by him and not something he was prepared to do at this time.

There’s too much money for Fury to make fighting the winner of the Joshua vs. Usyk contest for him to hang up the gloves right now.

With that said, Eddie Hearn thinks Fury won’t come back if Usyk defeats Joshua because he doesn’t think he wants to fight the talented champion.

Fury has packed on a lot of weight since training with SugarHill Steward, and he’s become a simple mauler.

While that style is suitable for fighters with no mobility like Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder, the kryptonite for maulers are movers like Usyk, and he’s likely to lose if he faces him.

That’s why it would be a bad idea for Fury to fight Usyk unless he goes on a severe weight loss program and trims back down to the low 250s, which he doesn’t appear to have any interest in doing.

“We got a couple of scenarios, and hopefully, we can come up with something that Tyson wants to do,” said Frank Warren. “Maybe an exhibition bout, we don’t know, but something will come out of it.

“Once Tyson’s happy, then I’ll be happy. The public will want to see Tyson Fury back in the ring where he’s the king. For me, Tyson Fury is in his prime.”