Former world champion Carl Froch believes Tyson Fury should still beat Arslanbek Makhmudov, but says the fight carries risk if Fury is not fully prepared.
Fury returns tonight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a 16-month layoff, entering the ring at 37 following two demanding fights against Oleksandr Usyk. The focus has shifted toward his condition and stamina rather than the result alone.
“It’s a potential bad fight for Fury, if Fury’s not taking it seriously, but from what I’ve seen and heard of him, he’s not in bad shape,” Froch said in an interview with New Betting Sites. “He’s not gone massive, he’s not gone up to 25 stone.”
Froch still expects Fury to come through, but pointed to fitness over twelve rounds as the key factor against a physically strong opponent.
“I think he wins. I just hope he’s got the fitness and the engine to do the 12 rounds, because Makhmudov is quite fit and strong for 12 rounds,” Froch said. “But he’s shown vulnerabilities around the body, and he’s not of that level.”
Makhmudov enters with a reputation for power, but has faced questions at higher levels of competition. Froch’s view reflects that balance, backing Fury’s experience while noting the unknown that comes with inactivity.
“But we don’t know what we’re gonna get with Tyson Fury. I feel like anything can happen,” Froch said.
A bout with Anthony Joshua remains a target later this year, but attention will be on Fury’s performance as much as the result. The outcome is expected.
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Last Updated on 2026/04/11 at 5:31 AM