“Only interested in AJ,” Fury said to Fight Hub TV following his win over Makhmudov when asked about his next move, narrowing the focus to a long-discussed domestic fight. He also kept the Usyk option alive, saying he would “love to fight Usyk again,” but only on an “even playing field” if a third fight happens. “As much as boxing misses me, the showman, I miss boxing more,” Fury said, leaning into the persona that continues to carry his return.

The performance helps explain that direction. Fury got the job done, but it was not the kind of outing that invites calls for the division’s most dangerous contenders. Makhmudov had moments early and remained a threat late enough to force caution, shaping the pace and approach.

Trainer SugarHill Steward pointed to that risk throughout the fight. “He was never out of the fight. You always had to watch out for him,” Steward said of Makhmudov, saying that Fury “fought smart,” taking chances at times but choosing when to pull back and control the action.

That becomes more relevant when looking at the alternatives. Fighters like Fabio Wardley, Agit Kabayel, and Moses Itauma represent a different type of risk. Younger, aggressive, and less forgiving. Kabayel, in particular, handled Makhmudov with greater ease than Fury, and even Guido Vianello produced a more decisive result against the same opponent.

If Joshua or Usyk is not next, the pressure builds quickly. There is little room for another soft return, and a second tune-up would be difficult to justify at this stage.

Fury is asking for the biggest names available, and the direction makes sense after a night like this.