Turki Alalshikh’s “Rabbit Hunt” for Fury-Usyk Trilogy in 2026 Ignites Anger From Boxing Fans

Turki Alalshikh hinted today with his “rabbit to hunt” post on X that he’s going to match Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk trilogy fight during Riyadh Season in 2026. Alalshikh says he had a conversation with Fury, and he has “his word” that Fury will come out of retirement next year.

Fury-Usyk Trilogy: Turki’s 2026 Hunt

It appears that Turki is going to placate Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) following his bellyaching to the media today about his loss to unified heavyweight champion Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision on December 21st in Riyadh.

Fury stated that if he did come out of retirement, it would be to fight Usyk, saying, I only want a f****** fair fight. I don’t want any favours, I want a fair fight, a fair result. Which I believe, and I know, I didn’t [get]. I thought I won it [the rematch] by five rounds. I’ve watched it literally 250 times, and each time, I never, ever see it as there’s a way for him to win.”

‘The Gypsy King’ Fury’s comment may have been the glimmer of hope that Turki wanted to hear. Fans are NOT happy with Alalshikh’s post, as they see no point in a third fight between the two fighters.

Usyk Dominance: Why Fury Trilogy?

Usyk has proven himself to be better than Fury in their two fights, and it’s ridiculous for there to be a third one. If Tyson had won the second fight or if there was controversy, it would be understandable why a third fight should be considered. But that’s not what happened. Usyk beat a slow, blubbery, and old-looking 281-lb Fury by a 12-round unanimous decision by the scores 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112. In rounds, that comes out to 8-4 for Usyk.

You could tell from watching the second fight that Usyk would beat Fury no matter how many times they fight. He’s just a much better fighter with far superior athletic and technical skills.