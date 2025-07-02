Tim Tszyu Warns Sebastian Fundora: “I’ve Envisaged His Body Lying on the Floor”

Tim Tszyu has sent a pretty chilling pre-fight warning to Sebastian Fundora ahead of their July 19 return fight. As fans know, Fundora, a freakishly tall operator for the 154 pound division, his measurements comparable to that of a heavyweight, decisioned Tszyu in the first fight, this a bloody, at times hard to watch affair. The cut that bled profusely from Tszyu’s forehead badly affected his vision and to some it was astonishing the fight was not stopped.

Now, ahead of the must-win sequel, Tszyu has said that without such a nasty cut bothering him during the action things will be a whole lot different. How different? Tszyu says he has already envisioned Fundora’s body “lying on the floor” at some point during the Las Vegas rematch.

Tszyu confident and calculated: “He’s going to be in a lot of trouble”

“We’re both on each other’s blacklist. What am I going to be nervous about? There’s nothing to be nervous about,” Tszyu said to ESPN.com. “He should be the one that’s nervous because he had me in a lot of trouble with this cut and now, when I’m coming in fresh, it’s a whole different story. It’s a more serious, calculated one. He’s going to be in a lot of trouble. The feeling is different. It’s not just a win. To have his body lying on the floor. That’s what I’ve envisaged.”

Can Fundora’s height and jab withstand Tszyu’s revenge?

It would be interesting to know what Fundora, 22-1-1(14) has envisaged in his mind ahead of the fight. It is possible, though, that without a horror cut bothering him this time, Tszyu could indeed make it a whole different fight. We will see. A KO win by Tszyu would be quite the statement, but it could prove tough for him to chop down the “Towering Inferno,” who, with his punishing, long jab, can keep a foe on the back foot.

This fight, which will as we know take place on the Mario Barrios-Manny Pacquiao card, might just prove to be the fight of the night. Will it be a second win for Fundora, or can Tszyu get his revenge?