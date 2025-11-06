It’s been a while since former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz fought (August of last year, this was a draw with Jarrell Miller), and for some fans, the 36-year-old’s biggest and best days are firmly behind him. However, “The Destroyer” insists he is far from done, and Ruiz has listed the big names he has on his radar for when he makes his return to the ring.

Back Training Under Manny Robles

Back with trainer Manny Robles, Ruiz spoke with Covers.com, and he said he is excited to be back working in Robles’ gym, under “his rules, to stay dedicated.”

Ruiz, who might have a hard time convincing his critics that he will indeed stay dedicated, his excess weight having been a problem for him in some of his fights, his losing rematch with Anthony Joshua most notoriously, says he wants to fight the best when he comes back.

“That’s something that I would love to [do]. I think that would be like the first fight that I would even want to join because, you know, there’s bad blood that we left behind – especially me, losing against him in Saudi Arabia, I want my revenge,” Ruiz said of a third fight with Joshua. “Usyk, Tyson Fury, Joshua, and Wilder, for sure (I want to fight) – four of them. Those are the big names. I know they still underestimate this chubby little man, this chubby Mexican man. I don’t know if they would take the fight. I don’t know if they would think it’s too dangerous or whatnot.”

Has Ruiz Earned a Shot at Usyk?

It’s a tough climb back to the top Ruiz faces, most likely, anyway. Very much presenting a risk but no massive reward of a fight for the likes of AJ, Fury, Usyk, and Wilder, Ruiz may well be out of luck as far as being able to entice either man into the ring with him. And then there’s the small problem that Ruiz has not earned a shot at Usyk, as far as that fight goes.

Ruiz, 35-2-1(22) has shown in the past that he can be an awesome fighter, fast of hand, powerful, and courageous. But is it too late for Ruiz now, even if he does knuckle down and gets fully dedicated and disciplined? That big upset win over Joshua was a long time ago, and we have no idea if Ruiz can display such fighting form again.

Of the names he mentioned, a Ruiz-Wilder fight might be the most likely to happen. And for sure, we’d all watch it with interest. Let’s see what kind of 2026 Ruiz has, and if he can string together a good run of wins.