Hearn made the comments in an interview with IFL TV while discussing his habit of monitoring rival promotions and production styles. He said he recently met with Bidarian for lunch, during which the MVP executive pointed out the similarity.

According to Hearn, the idea originated from MVP weigh ins, where fighters were elevated on platforms while standing on the scale, creating a staggered visual presentation rather than having both fighters weigh in simultaneously. Hearn said Matchroom adopted a version of the concept while adjusting the format to fit its own events.

“I liked what they were doing,” Hearn said. “We adapted it. People have been taking ideas from each other in this business forever.”

The presentation style was used at recent high profile events involving Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor, as well as at cards linked to Paul’s bouts.

Hearn also said he is paying attention to Dana White’s upcoming Zuffa Boxing project in Las Vegas, noting that he watches how other combat sports promotions approach production and presentation.

He added that promoters who ignore ideas from successful rivals risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive marketplace.