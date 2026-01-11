Eddie Hearn has acknowledged borrowing a presentation idea from Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions during recent fight week events.
The Matchroom Boxing chairman said he adapted the raised platform staging used during ceremonial weigh ins at MVP shows after seeing it implemented at events promoted by Jake Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian.
Hearn made the comments in an interview with IFL TV while discussing his habit of monitoring rival promotions and production styles. He said he recently met with Bidarian for lunch, during which the MVP executive pointed out the similarity.
According to Hearn, the idea originated from MVP weigh ins, where fighters were elevated on platforms while standing on the scale, creating a staggered visual presentation rather than having both fighters weigh in simultaneously. Hearn said Matchroom adopted a version of the concept while adjusting the format to fit its own events.
“I liked what they were doing,” Hearn said. “We adapted it. People have been taking ideas from each other in this business forever.”
The presentation style was used at recent high profile events involving Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor, as well as at cards linked to Paul’s bouts.
Hearn also said he is paying attention to Dana White’s upcoming Zuffa Boxing project in Las Vegas, noting that he watches how other combat sports promotions approach production and presentation.
He added that promoters who ignore ideas from successful rivals risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- WBA Removes Jake Paul From Cruiserweight Rankings After Joshua KO
- 33 Million Global Viewers Watch Joshua vs. Paul on Netflix
- Jake Paul Threatens Lawsuits After Joshua Loss Sparks Fix Claims
- If Agit Kabayel Cannot Get Usyk Shot Next, He’s Open To A Fight With Fabio Wardley
- Petar Milas Stops Granit Shala Late After Poor Refereeing Raises Concern
- Smith Wins WBC Strap but Owes Mandatory Defense to Puello
Last Updated on 01/11/2026