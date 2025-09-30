Devin Haney and David Benavidez could share a card next year in February 2026 if both win their upcoming fights on DAZN PPV on November 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Turki’s February 2026 Mega-Card Plans

Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) has to get through his fight against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. first on Turki Alalshikh’s Ring IV event on November 22. For his part, WBC light heavyweight champion Benavidez (30, 24 KOs) must win his title defense against Anthony Yarde.

Ring Magazine reports that Turki plans to have Haney and Benavidez share a card in February 2026. Benavidez will headline, and Haney will be in the co-feature.

Haney’s potential opponents for the 2026 February event

Ryan Garcia: This will be a rematch of their fight on April 20, 2024. It allows Haney to avenge his 12-round majority decision loss and show the boxing world that he was always the better fighter than Kingry. Teofimo Lopez: The chances of this fight happening for Haney would require that Teofimo’s planned fight against Shakur Stevenson fail to materialize. Shakur Stevenson: It’s the same situation as above. If Shakur’s fight against Teo doesn’t happen, he’ll be available to face Haney for the WBO welterweight title. Mario Barrios: It could be a unification match between WBC 147-lb champion Barrios and Haney if everything plays out for Dev on November 22 against WBO champion Brian Norman Jr.

Beterbiev or Bivol for Benavidez

Benavidez’s two potential opponents are Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Of those two, Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) is the most likely, because he’s already fighting on the November 22 undercard. The former undisputed 175-lb champion Beterbiev is fearless and won’t dodge a fight against the ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez.

Turki had planned to have Canelo Alvarez headline a big card in February 2026, but his loss to Terence Crawford in their superfight on September 13, 2025, altered his plans. Canelo’s elbow surgery has made it impossible for him to fight in early 2026.

Jeepers Isaac has been covering boxing since 2020, bringing readers sharp ringside insights and timely analysis on the sport’s biggest moments.